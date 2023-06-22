Today June 22 is the Day to bring the pet to the office

It was a matter of time. Hairdressers, restaurants, cafes, tourist destinations and The Pet Friendly Offices have arrived: the phenomenon that is gaining more and more popularity among Argentines.

81% of Argentines who choose a pet have a dog

Having a pet at home is part of the Argentine idiosyncrasy and more and more studies and people recognize the benefits that your company provides, which promotes the importance of ensuring their well-being and encourages the practice of taking them to the office.

every June 22 on Take Your Dog to the Office Day

Love for pets materializes every June 22 on Take Your Dog to the Office Day. a day designed to continue delving into one of the concepts that is already installed in today’s work schemes: pet friendly offices.

According to the data revealed by a survey, 81% of Argentines who choose a pet have a dog. Likewise, the report found that 3 out of 4 Argentines (75%) live with a pet. Among people who do not have any, 38% said they plan to adopt in the future.

In Argentina, faced with this context and, especially since the pandemic and the rise of the flexible work model, more and more companies are recognizing the benefits that pets provide to people and the positive impact they have on their lives and on society. productivity. In this context, pet friendly offices are an increasingly popular practice as they promote a more relaxed and friendly environment, reduce employee stress and encourage social interaction.

“Work environments must seek to provide the necessary services not only to earn a living, but to live it fully. We understood that pets have a key role and that, to make a difference, they definitely had to be part of the work space,” says Rocio Robledo, Country Manager of WeWork Argentina.

There are multiple reasons to make an office pet friendly, especially for the benefits it brings to mental health, productivity and leisure.

Some of the most relevant advantages that pets bring to the office are:

They improve employee morale and well-being, helping to reduce stress and anxiety, which in turn can increase happiness and productivity at work. They foster a positive work environment, creating a more relaxed and pleasant work environment, which can improve relationships between colleagues and reduce conflict. They promote a healthy lifestyle, since they encourage a more active and healthy lifestyle for employees, encouraging them to go for a walk or exercise during the work day. In addition, allowing pets to come to the office can help them socialize with other animals and people, promoting the emotional and physical well-being of canines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

