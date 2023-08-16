today they mobilize against and in favor of the YPF pipeline in Sierra Grande

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be held the public hearing in Sierra Grande for the YPF pipelinewhich will carry oil from the heart of Vaca Muerta to the San Matías Gulf. The proximity of the event reactivated the social mobilization that exists around the initiative, which brings together both voices against and in favor.

The main support comes from the mountain town. In Punta Colorada, a mineral port will be refunctional to dedicate it, as expected, to the new activity.

The possible installation encouraged the hope of economic reactivation and the creation of jobs for the area, which since the iron mine closed its doors has seen with anguish how most of its inhabitants migrate in search of employment. Even leaving behind part of their families, which are dismembered.

In that context, A good part of the residents of Sierra Grande are in favor of the pipeline and will mobilize to make their support visible. The call is for this Wednesday, at 20. They will concentrate in the central square and will go out in a caravan through the town.

For his part, The members of the multisectoral organization that is against the project are still awaiting answers to the request to challenge the hearing, which they presented last Monday, through the delivery of individual notes that were sent to the provincial environment secretary, Dina Migani, and to the state prosecutor’s office.

In addition, a similar request was also made in the province of Chubut, taking into account that a possible contingency in the San Matías gulf would also affect the San José gulf in Chubut, because 40% of the daily water turnover of the latter depends on the San Matías.

To graph the serious affectation that an oil spill could cause They carried out a simulation taking precise data that shows how this incident would act with the natural conditions of the place, its tidal system and the prevailing winds.

This drill can be seen through a video that are spreading through social networks, and Diario RÍO NEGRO brings you closer in this note.

In addition, they are carrying out a national campaign, which has the support of renowned actors, musicians, writers and scientists, who were invited to add their voices to oppose to the proposal.

Those videos also started to go viral. and in them they will be seeing different figures of artistic work such as Julieta Díaz and Celina Font who will join their repudiation to that of other referents of music and science.

It should be remembered that, So far, the hearing has not been suspended, and it would take place on Thursday at 9.

The reform of Law 3,308, which took place last year in the midst of a great social controversy, was the one that enabled hydrocarbon activity on the maritime coast of the Province. This change had a strong impact on San Antonio Oeste and Sierra Grande, two of the towns that base their economies on the nature that the San Matías Gulf protects.

It is that here the first investment would be enabled, which would consist of an oil port that would be built in the mountain town (specifically in Punta Colorada) to export hydrocarbons that, through an oil pipeline, would arrive from Vaca Muerta.

In San Antonio, the prevailing view is one of rejection of this possibility, while the majority of the mountain people support the option.





