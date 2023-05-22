Home » Today’s pool LIVE, results of this Monday’s draw
Entertainment

Today’s pool LIVE, results of this Monday’s draw

by admin
Today’s pool LIVE, results of this Monday’s draw

He first draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this monday may 22 of 2023 is the Previa which takes place at 10:30 a.m. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 0974 in City and in Province the 4832respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 74 it’s related to black people and the 32 is linked with the money. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the -, in Santa Fe he 8526 and in Between rivers leads the batch 9272.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Art as a call from God

Results of the National Pool of May 22, 2023

National Preview Pool today May 22

  • Leading: 0974- The Black People

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 0974
  2. 4172
  3. 9397
  4. 9860
  5. 9824
  6. 1688
  7. 4776
  8. 7445
  9. 8631
  10. 3642
  11. 2171
  12. 3031
  13. 7123
  14. 8020
  15. 8013
  16. 6071
  17. 1069
  18. 4517
  19. 1103
  20. 7777

First National Lottery today May 22

National Morning Lottery today May 22

  • Draws at 3:00 p.m.

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today May 22

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 22, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today May 22

  • Leading: 4832- Money
See also  When artists feel lonely in the Church (Livestream)

Here are the numbers drawn:

  1. 4832
  2. 4911
  3. 6065
  4. 9468
  5. 5767
  6. 1586
  7. 3876
  8. 1661
  9. 8730
  10. 6391
  11. 2294
  12. 5234
  13. 8919
  14. 8611
  15. 0158
  16. 7456
  17. 6232
  18. 0235
  19. 6880
  20. 4281

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 22

Lottery Evening Province of today May 22

Results of the Quiniela of May 22 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 22

  • Previous Cordoba: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
  • First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon.
  • Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Córdoba: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 22

  • Previous Entre Ríos: 9272- The surprise
  • First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon.
  • Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Evening Entre Ríos: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 22

  • Previous Santa Fe: 8526- The mass
  • First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon.
  • Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • Santa Fe Evening: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

The ENACOM declared Canal E as Mandatory Profile for all cable operators

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.
  • A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.
See also  Goodbye Pinuccia Susani, historic PR of the car world

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.
  • Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

María Becerra arrived in Hollywood and left the possibility of acting open: “I would love to do something like El Marginal”

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.
  • The first: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.
  • The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.

You may also like

You may also like

Gaido announced that next week they will install...

“Fashion” YOUWEI Youwei Conceptual Art Exhibition & 2023...

Alberto Fernández: On December 10 it will be...

Ford will buy lithium for its electric cars...

“He left a girl without her mother”

Hirokazu Kore-eda appeared at the Cannes premiere of...

Grenade explodes at home in Indiana, killing a...

Aid to Romagna, fashion at the forefront with...

“Drama Movie” “The Age of Heroes” is scheduled...

China Film Young Filmmakers Program launched and will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy