Today’s pool LIVE, results of this Monday’s draw

He first draw from Football pools Nationalcurrently called Ciudad, y Province from Buenos Aires from this monday may 22 of 2023 is the Previa which takes place at 10:30 a.m. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the 0974 in City and in Province the 4832respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe 74 it’s related to black people and the 32 is linked with the money. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the -, in Santa Fe he 8526 and in Between rivers leads the batch 9272.

He second draw of this day is the First which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 12 hours.

What is the Quiniela?

The pool is the most popular game of chance in Argentina, organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

It is a banked game, that is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of May 22, 2023

National Preview Pool today May 22

Leading: 0974- The Black People

Here are the numbers drawn:

0974 4172 9397 9860 9824 1688 4776 7445 8631 3642 2171 3031 7123 8020 8013 6071 1069 4517 1103 7777

First National Lottery today May 22

National Morning Lottery today May 22

Draws at 3:00 p.m.

Letters of the National Morning Pool:

National Evening Lottery today May 22

Results of the Province Quiniela of May 22, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today May 22

Leading: 4832- Money

​Here are the numbers drawn:

4832 4911 6065 9468 5767 1586 3876 1661 8730 6391 2294 5234 8919 8611 0158 7456 6232 0235 6880 4281

Quiniela Matutina Province of today May 22

Lottery Evening Province of today May 22

Results of the Quiniela of May 22 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers to the head May 22

Previous Cordoba: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30. First Cordoba: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. Morning Córdoba: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Córdoba: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers to the head May 22

Previous Entre Ríos: 9272- The surprise

First Between Rivers: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. Morning Entre Ríos: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. Evening Entre Ríos: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery of Santa Fe: the numbers to the head May 22

Previous Santa Fe: 8526- The mass

First Santa Fe: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. Morning Santa Fe: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. Santa Fe Evening: It is raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

The Quiniela game consists of bet a certain amount of money to numbers of one, two, three or up to four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and You can choose between different hours to play: the Previous, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

Four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.

3500 times the amount bet is won. Three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.

600 times the amount bet is won. Two figures: 70 times the amount bet is won.

70 times the amount bet is won. A number: You win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the rooms of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Rooms of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires.

Four bolilleros are used to make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

Each one of these bolilleros has 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

The raffles They are five and are made of from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previous: It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30.

It is raffled between 10.15 and 10.30. The first: raffled at 12 noon.

raffled at 12 noon. The Morning: raffled at 3:00 p.m.

raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening: Draws at 6:00 p.m.

Draws at 6:00 p.m. The Nocturnal: Draws at 9:00 p.m.