OPPO FIND N2 FLIP turns red and black thanks to the new AC Milan covers • Techzilla

OPPO has just presented a new exclusive capsule collection for its OPPO Store and dedicated to its partnership with AC Milan. In addition to the chasuble collection, the dynamic wallpapers of the beloved Rossoneri team are also available in combination for the external screen.

The capsule collection allows fans not only to protect their OPPO Find N2 Flip but also to dress it in the colors of their team thanks to the AC Milan signed covers.

The partnership between OPPO and AC Milan represent a winning combination between technological excellence and competitive spirit, which aims to offer fans a new experience of personalization and engagement with their favorite team.

From today, Monday 22 May with the purchase of OPPO Find N2 Flip only on OPPO Store you can buy bundled with your favorite AC Milan case.

The cover will also be available individually for a price of €59.99. From this date it is also possible to customize the external display with dynamic wallpapers by downloading them via a link available on the dedicated OPPO Store page.

Further information on the exclusive OPPO X AC Milan collection available on the dedicated website.

But that’s not all, until May 31, for new subscribers to OPPO Store, Community and newsletter, exclusive promotions will be available on a wide selection of devices in the OPPO ecosystem, from flagship smartphones to audio and wearable devices.

