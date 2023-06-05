Phantom Blade: Zero will not feature microtransactions – Phantom Blade: Zero

Phantom Blade: Zero looks like one of the more interesting games at the PlayStation Showcase. We got to see gameplay, which was a rarity at the event itself, but it also looked fun to say the least.

The combat reminded me of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twos and with a lot of cool visuals, Phantom Blade: Zero certainly caught a lot of attention. Now, on Discord, the developers have confirmed that we won’t be seeing any microtransactions in the game.

This means that everything from gear to cosmetics will be unlocked naturally through the game. It’s almost sad that we see this as the exception to the rule these days, but nonetheless, it’s nice to hear.

According to reports, Phantom Blade: Zero will also not lean towards the difficulties associated with Soulslikes, and will take a less punishing approach.

Are you excited for Phantom Blade: Zero?

Thanks, MP1st.