Together closes the sheet list and the candidate for Capital legislator

At the end of this dramatic instance that is the closing of the lists, Together for Change arrives beaten: the pass from the president of the PRO, Javier Prettoto Peronism to second Daniel Passerini in the city, he went through the last hours of negotiations.

That mixture of uncertainty and anxiety was breathed in the lobby of the Orfeo Suites hotel, the operational base of the opposition coalition. On Friday afternoon, with each arrival of PRO leaders, there were sighs of relief among the rest of the members.

In particular, the arrival of Darius Captain, legislator and yellow leader in Villa María. Because of his fight with Louis Judge In the controversial online gambling law, at some point in the afternoon it was speculated that it would be part of the migration.

“They are so involved in Peronism that they believe that some of them can beat us by stealing from us,” was the mantra among the leaders who ruminated “Pretto’s return to Peronism.” With the Chicana, they seek to remember the “delasotista” past of who, until yesterday, was three times president of the PRO.

The local PRO leadership faced two dilemmas: while resisting the possibility of a government intervention Patricia Bullrich, president of the party at the national level; she tried not to devalue herself in the internal discussion of the places on the sheet list.

It is that the mistrust after Pretto’s escape extended to a good part of the PRO leadership. Oscar August Carreñothe vice president of the party, tried to do damage control and defend the pre-agreed places.

Soher El Sukariawho has the advantage to be a running mate of Rodrigo de Loredo in the municipal election, he said, in relation to Pretto, that “personal ambition cannot be greater than the collective one.”

The PRO was desperate to make clear its membership of Juntos por el Cambio and its commitment to the candidacy of Luis Juez.

Faced with this scenario, some returned to the charge on Pedro Dellarossa, the yellow leader of Marcos Juárez to whom Judge offered to head the sheet list. Nobody wants to take his shoes off, but they implored him to look for the departmental bank, as a “winner insurance”. On Friday night, the candidacy in that department was still on hold: Matías Gvozdenovich, mayor of Arias, appeared as a competitor to Carlos Carignano, mayor of Camilo Aldao, both radicals.

no definition

In Colón, another key department, the judiciary demanded for Germán Jalil the nomination for legislator; and the PRO was divided between two options: Gabriel Frizza and Benjamín Buteler. In Punilla, the judiciary also blocked the candidacy of the radical Edgard Larrea and asked for Walter Gisper.

In both cases, the reading is that after the “decoupling” of Rodrigo de Loredo from the formula and the symbolic blow of the Pretto pass, the Civic Front wants to empower its own to guarantee the campaign.

These are two of the bombs that must be deactivated this Saturday. But there are more conflicts: in San Justo, they had to notify Oscar Tuninetti and Guillermo Borda Bossana who will be the candidate. In Pocho, a scandal in radicalism was anticipated before the confirmation of Raúl Recalde as a candidate. And the definition is expected in General San Martín between “el Tati” Cettra, supported by the judiciary, and Alfredo Nigro, Negri’s troop.

The candidacies for lieutenant governor, that of the candidate for legislator for the Capital, and the sheet list, which has the first 20 places as expected positions, remained open. The competitiveness of the candidate for legislator for Capital will be one of the keys to closing. From the dramatic closure, at 11:59 p.m. this Saturday the 6th.

Court of Accounts

Being salary-matched with the Judiciary, positions in the Court of Accounts are highly coveted. Julio Ochoa (Negri), Hugo Romero (Mestre) and Esteban Bría (De Loredo) were in contention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

