Together for Change defined a candidate flipping a coin

In the midst of political chaos after the lack of consensus to close the electoral lists in Córdoba, the members of the Juntos por el Cambio alliance decided to resort to an atypical method to define the candidate for mayor of the town of malagueño: flip a coin. That way, the macrista Lucas Bettiol stayed with the postulation“beating” the judge Federico Garcia.

Last Saturday, members of the opposition met at the Orfeo Suites hotel to finish defining the lists that would be presented at midnight before the Electoral Court. However, the hours passed and the discussions did not stop. One of the debates was related to who would present himself as a candidate for mayor in Malagueño: the PRO councilor Bettiol or the ex-soccer player García.

According to the protagonists of the meeting, the PRO leadership of Córdoba was unable to get one of the politicians to withdraw his position in favor of the other. For this reason, “there was no choice” but to throw the coin. “We could not reach a consensus list with the Civic Front. So, given the risk of not arriving due to time, I proposed that it be defined by chance. There was also no time to put together a new list. There was no other,” Bettiol said in dialogue with Radio Pulxo.

The councilor said that he proposed that the winner take everything. However, neither he nor Garcia were present when the coin was tossed. The representatives of the Santa María department, Mariano Vera and Chochi Molina, did witness it. “The coin was thrown, all in a row because they didn’t give us the times. The Civic Front said that if it was ‘heads’, Bettiol would win. And it was like that… We won and we ran out to write down the lists“, the councilor said.

Added to this, he said that the PRO defended him based on a survey. “The reality is that we had a survey that gave us very good results, but they did not want to believe it. It was a reflection of the work we had been doing,” she added.

Despite having been benefited by luck, the candidate for mayor recognized that it was not the correct way to define the postulation. “It is that we tried everything to put together a consensus list. We achieved it with radicalism, the ARI, but it was not possible with the Civic Front. They did not want to believe in our survey. And well, there was no other choice. I thought that to unlock it you had to do something and it was by chance“, he stated.

Contrary to Bettiol’s opinion, gubernatorial candidate Luis Juez defended the measure, while attacking local Peronism. In this sense, in dialogue with Radio Suquiathe senator stated that what happened corresponded to a “democratic act”not like in Peronism where “they appoint the candidates by finger”.

“We have had a complex weekend, as are all the closings of the list. But we are all on the field, preparing tomorrow’s event, with tasks and working. In 24 years, it is the first time that the entire opposition is united“, the senator asserted.

Other controversies during the closing of lists

The indecision to define the candidate for the Malagueño mayor was not the only problem with the closing of the lists. Another fact that had a political impact was the resignation of Pedro Dellarosaformer mayor of Marcos Juárez, a town where Together for Change shared its first election as an alliance throughout the country.

Dellarossa withdrew his documentation after noticing that he was third on the list of legislators. Originally, he had agreed that he would lead the ballot, but around midnight he noticed that Marcos Carasso, Judge’s running mate, held that position. As the double application is allowed by law in Córdoba, the national deputy can apply for both positions. Given this, Dellarossa desisted from appearing in the elections.

However, on social media claimed its “commitment to Proaffirming my values ​​and always betting on the future of the Republic”. In addition, he stated that he will “work together with Judge and his entire team to win and govern the province”. The man is a leader close to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta at the national level .

Dellarossa was not the only one against Carasso’s double candidacy. In this sense, the president of the National Civic Coalition, Maximiliano Ferraro, stated on Twitter that “Together for Change cannot and should not endorse double candidacies; It is a practice that we reject and do not support under any circumstances. We are the change or we are nothing “, although he later deleted the message.

Given the adverse reactions, Carasso resigned from the double candidacy, explaining that it was a “confusion”. “As I did when I had to assume as a national deputy as mayor of my city, I do not cling to a position ‘just in case’ as most Peronist legislators have done when they are summoned to the Executive Branch,” he explained.

Added to the controversy of the double candidacy, The president of the PRO, Javier Pretto, left the front in a surprising way and he joined Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba (HUC), space for which he will be a candidate for Vice Mayor of Córdoba in the formula together with Daniel Passerini. In addition, the HUC appointed the radical mayor of Juárez Celman, Myriam Prunotto, as its candidate for lieutenant governor. In this way, the formula for the local executive of the HUC, Judge’s main competitor space, was formed with Martín Llaryora at the head and Prunotto in second place.

During his radio statements, Judge insisted that his political rivals suffer from “quasi-military discipline”at the same time that he affirmed that “they sell out the plural construction and it is only an act of desperation.”

