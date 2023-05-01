Tom Ford’s new creative director and CEO candidates officially announced | Hypebeast

Designer Tom Ford released the “Last Women’s Collection” without warning last week to bid farewell to the brand of the same name, and recently announced that Peter Hawkings will be the new creative director of the brand, and Guillaume Jesel will be appointed as the chief executive.

Tom Ford was determined to be acquired by Esteé Lauder for $2.8 billion in July last year. Today, the future of the brand Tom Ford will be handed over to Peter Hawkings and Guillaume Jesel, who have worked with designer Tom Ford for a long time, and look to a new future. Peter has worked with designer Tom Ford for 25 years as the brand’s senior vice president of menswear, while Guillaum was previously the global president of Tom Fordy Beauty, and the two will work together to ensure that all products, marketing planning and sales are maintained. Consistent and cohesive.

Designer Tom Ford said in a statement: “Peter has worked with me 25 years ago as an assistant menswear designer at Gucci, then joined my label and was quickly promoted to senior menswear designer for the company. He has played an extremely important role in the success of the brand, he is a very talented leader and has a wealth of experience.” Adding: “Esteé Lauder has been a good partner, and Guillaum is also a An outstanding leader not only has profound business insights into “beauty”, but also has unique insights into fashion.” Designer Tom Ford and brand chairman Domenico De Sole will officially step down at the end of this year.