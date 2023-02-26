Obviously, the return of “Spider-Man” Tom Holland is imperative. Following Kevin Feige’s previous confirmation that he has signed a six-film contract with him, it is now rumored that the upcoming animated film “Spider-Man: Through the New Universe” will also have him. role. The news comes from the Internet program The Hot Mic, and film critic Jeff Sneider broke the news that Tom Holland has a great chance to appear in “Spider-Man: Across the New Universe”. “I’ve heard that part of the delay in Spider-Man: Into the New Universe is to match Tom Holland’s schedule; and Miles Morales (the protagonist of the animated version of Spider-Man) may end up in one of the universes to meet Tom Holland.” Although it is still unclear whether Tom Holland will appear as a real person or as an animated dubbing, for fans who are looking forward to the return of “Spider-Man”, you may wish to look forward to the movie on June 2!