Home Entertainment Tom Holland Rumored to Star in Spider-Man: Into the New Universe | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Tom Holland Rumored to Star in Spider-Man: Into the New Universe | Hypebeast

by admin
Tom Holland Rumored to Star in Spider-Man: Into the New Universe | Hypebeast

Obviously, the return of “Spider-Man” Tom Holland is imperative. Following Kevin Feige’s previous confirmation that he has signed a six-film contract with him, it is now rumored that the upcoming animated film “Spider-Man: Through the New Universe” will also have him. role. The news comes from the Internet program The Hot Mic, and film critic Jeff Sneider broke the news that Tom Holland has a great chance to appear in “Spider-Man: Across the New Universe”. “I’ve heard that part of the delay in Spider-Man: Into the New Universe is to match Tom Holland’s schedule; and Miles Morales (the protagonist of the animated version of Spider-Man) may end up in one of the universes to meet Tom Holland.” Although it is still unclear whether Tom Holland will appear as a real person or as an animated dubbing, for fans who are looking forward to the return of “Spider-Man”, you may wish to look forward to the movie on June 2!

See also  "Don't Leave After School" Movie Watching will relive your youth with laughter and tears

You may also like

Return to the social platform! Bottega Veneta opens...

Great Britain, a sex toy from ancient Rome...

Jung Ho-seok is about to enlist in the...

Goodbye solar car: Sono Group cancels the Sion...

Interview with Li Guangjie: I’m very pleased to...

One week of Korean entertainment: SM’s largest shareholder...

HYBE insisted that it knew nothing about Li...

Ren Dahua was revealed to have appeared in...

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Latest Joint Basketball...

From winter to spring, the green plants are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy