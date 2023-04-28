Top 5 new overseas films worth watching in May- Chinadaily.com.cn

During the May Day holiday, instead of going to scenic spots to enjoy the “sea of ​​people”, it is better to watch movies comfortably at home. What good films will be released abroad in May? Here are 5 of the best new movies to watch for you.

(Credit: Ketchup Entertainment)



Hypnotic “Hypnosis”

Nothing is what it seems in Hypnotica mind-bending conspiracy thriller from Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Spy Kids). Ben Affleck stars as a police detective who is haunted by the disappearance of his daughter. He is investigating a series of bank robberies when a mystery woman (Alice Braga) tells him about “hypnotics”: people who have the power to make others believe and do anything they want by uttering a single sentence.

Not all is what it seems in this outrageous conspiracy thriller from director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Spy Little). In the movie “Hypnosis,” Ben Affleck plays a police detective who is haunted by the disappearance of his daughter. When he was investigating a series of bank robberies, a mysterious woman (Alice Braga) told him that some people use “hypnotism”: they only need to say a word to make others believe in themselves, and want to Let others do what others will do.

Released on 11 May in Australia, 12 May in the US & 26 May in the UK

The film will be released in Australia on May 11, in the US on May 12 and in the UK on May 26.

(Credit: Marvel Studios)



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

It’s been six years since Marvel’s second Guardians of the Galaxy film came out. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista) and their buddies are finally back for more interstellar swashbuckling – and this time they’re up against the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Marvel’s third Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 came six years after the second. In this new film, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) and their cohorts are finally back, swaggering for a new interstellar adventure, this time meeting supervillain Supreme Evolution (Chukwudi Wuji).

On general release from 5 May

The film will be released in general on May 5.

(Credit: Disney Studios)



The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid

Another month, another live-action-and-CGI remake of a classic Disney cartoon. But this one is more distinctive than most, because a black actress, Halle Bailey, is playing the title character, who was white in the 1989 cartoon. Besides, the film’s director, Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), argues that his version of The Little Mermaid is progressive in other ways, too. He told Nick Romano at EWshe and Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, “really teach the world about prejudice and about breaking down barriers and walls between these two worlds.” Also, there’s a singing crab.

May will see yet another live-action remake of the Disney classic. What makes this new film special is that the Little Mermaid is played by the black actress Hayley Bailey, while the original 1989 film’s Little Mermaid was white. New director Rob Marshall (“Chicago” and “Mary Poppins 2”) says his version of “The Little Mermaid” is avant-garde in other ways, too. Marshall told Entertainment Weekly’s Nick Normano that the new version of The Little Mermaid and Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) “teach the world what prejudice is and lead people to break down the walls between the two worlds.” . In addition, there is a singing crab in the new film.

On general release from 24 May

The film will be released in general on May 24.

(Credit: Universal Studios)



Fast X “Fast and Furious 10”

Yes, it’s the tenth film in the unstoppable petrolhead series (or the 11th if you include Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), a franchise which started with indie thrillers about undercover cops and illegal street racers and now encompasses global science-fiction blockbusters featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The new additions this time are Jason Momoa as the vengeful son of a drug lord killed in Fast Five (2011); Rita Moreno as the grandmother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster); and Brie Larson as their contact in the secret service.

This is the 10th installment in the drag racing franchise, or the 11th if you count The Fast and the Furious: Special Ops. What started as an indie thriller about undercover cops and outlaw street racers has become a global sci-fi blockbuster with Hollywood stars. This time there are many big-name stars joining the new film. Jason Momoa plays the son of a murdered drug lord in “Fast and Furious 5” (2011), and he plans to avenge his father; Rita Moreno plays Don Grandmother to Boss (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster); Brie Larson plays a liaison sent by the Secret Service.

On general release from 17 May

The film will be released in general on May 17.

(Credit: Pyramide Productions)



The Eight Mountains “Eight Mountains”

All of the mountains in The Eight Mountains are unspoilt, idyllic and breathtakingly beautiful. Some of them are in the Himalayas, but most are in the Italian alps, where Pietro (Luca Marinelli), a city boy from Turin, befriends Bruno (Alessandro Borghi), the only child left in a remote rural village. Adapted from Paolo Cognetti’s award-winning novel, Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen’s spectacularly scenic drama is a sensitive breaking latest news of their friendship through the decades.

All the peaks in “Eight Mountains” are pure lands that have not been polluted by humans, and the idyllic scenery there is amazingly beautiful. Some of the peaks are in the Himalayas, but most are in the Italian Alps. Pietro (Luca Marinelli), a city boy from Turin, befriends Bruno (Alessandro Borghi), an only child from a remote mountain village. Based on Paolo Cognetti’s award-winning novel, directed by Charlotte von Demmelch and Felis van Guningen, this spectacular film sensitively documents their decades-long friendship.

Released on 5 May in Japan, 12 May in the UK and Ireland, and 19 May in Spain and Finland

The film will be released in Japan on May 5, in the UK and Ireland on May 12, and in Spain and Finland on May 19.

English source: BBC

Translator & Editor: Dani