7.3GB/s !! 40%+ SLC Cache AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB Actual Measurement- HKEPC Hardware in Computer Field

GIGABYTE launched the brand-new AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD, which is the latest model of the Gen4 flagship. It uses the same PHISON E18 controller as the old AORUS Gen4 7000S, but replaces it with a more powerful Micron 176 Layers 3D TLC NAND Layers. The 2TB version provides up to 7,300MB /s Read, 6,850MB/s, 4K IOPS up to 1,000,000 Read, 1,200,000 Write, and provides 40% of the entire disk SLC Cache configuration, greatly reducing the chance of SSD slowdown, the 2TB version is priced at HK$1,199, and the manufacturer provides a maximum of 5 years warranty.

Received the AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB version sent by GIGABYTE for testing. The front of the black packaging box is laser-reflective printed with the AORUS LOGO and the model number, and the back is written with multi-language instructions, speed specifications, and regulatory requirements of different countries. EAN Lable Printed Made In Taiwan.

AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB version model AG4732TB, uses M.2 2280 Form Factor, PCI Express 4.0 x 4 transmission interface, supports NVMe 1.4 transmission specification, 1TB total write capacity reaches 700 TBW, 2TB has 1400 TBW, MTBF average failure Intervals up to 1,600,000 hours.

In order to meet the heat dissipation requirements of PHISON PS5018-E18 and 176 Layers NAND particles, AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD provides a 7mm thick giant aluminum heat sink with nano-carbon coating on the surface to greatly improve the surface efficiency of heat dissipation.

The AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD adopts a double-sided PCB component layout, so the heat sink also adopts a fully-covered design, with a 4kw high-performance thermal paste, which greatly improves the heat dissipation effect. The size after including the heat sink is 80.5mm x 23.5mm x 11.25mm, which can support PS5 game console use.

PHISON PS5018-E18 + Micron B47R 3D TLC NAND

AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD uses the same PHISON PS5018-E18 controller as the old AORUS Gen4 7000S, TSMC 12nm process, built-in 32bit ARM Cortex R5 triple-core processor and dual CoXProcessor processors, with 8 Channels, 32CE data transmission channels, each The channel speed can reach up to 1,600 MT/s, bringing an astonishing 7.1GB/s bandwidth and 1.2 million IOPS performance, equipped with the 4th generation LDPC error correction engine, and powerful error correction code technology can improve data reliability.

The main difference is the NAND Flash part. AORUS Gen4 7000S SSD uses Micron 96 Layers 3D TLC (B27B) particles, while AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD uses Micron IA7BG94AYA 3D TLC NAND (B47R) FortisFlash particles with higher performance, with up to 176 Layers , its read and write delay performance has increased by about 35%, which is most obviously reflected in IOPS, the write speed has also been significantly enhanced, and the write life has also increased by 25%.

Onboard 2 SK Hynix H5AN8G6NDJR-XNC DDR4-3200 1GB (1024M x 8) memory particles, a total of 2GB cache capacity, used to store FTL data and cache, can effectively improve the read and write speed, plus random write data by SLC Block processing provides fast response times similar to SLC SSDs, and sequential writes are passed directly to TLC blocks.

testing platform︰

CPU︰Intel Core i9-12900K

MB︰GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS MASTER

RAM︰G.SKILL TridentZ DDR5-6000 CL30 32GB Kit

SSD: AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB

OS︰Windows 11 Professional 22H2

ATTO Disk Benchmark test:

ATTO Disk Benchmark is a disk performance testing tool launched by ATTO. This test uses a data size of 256MB, and increases the data size to 64MB in multiples of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K to test the impact of different file sizes on the speed of disk writing. , and the test results are expressed in columnar graphs. It uses sequential writing to test the best read and write capabilities of the disk, which is the theoretical value benchmark test that marks the highest performance of products in the industry.

According to the test results, the maximum read speed of the AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB version is about 6.63GB/s, and the write speed is 6.51GB/s.

CrystalDiskMark test:

CrystalDiskMark is a set of disk test programs developed by Hiyohiyo, a Japanese. It provides continuous disk read and write speed tests and 4K random multiplex read and write performance tests with different queue depths (Queue Depth).

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, the sequential read and write speeds of the AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB version Q8T1 are 7,252.79 MB/s Read and 6,815.18 MB/s Write; the sequential read and write speeds of Q1T1 are 4,499.52 MB/s Read and 6,075.53 MB/s s Write; 4K Q32T1 random multiplex read and write speeds are 1,302.94 MB/s Read and 1,043.78 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multiplex read and write speeds are 94.55 MB/s Read and 447.99 MB/s Write.

AS SSD Benchmark test:

AS SSD Benchmark is also one of the main benchmarks for testing SSDs in the current industry. On the premise of not using system memory acceleration, it tests the read and write performance and speed of SSDs in all aspects by measuring the reading and writing of large files of 1GB.

The performance benchmark score of AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB version in AS SSD Benchmark is 11,100, of which the read performance score is 4,395, the write performance score is 4,438, and the 4K random read and write performance with a queue depth value of 64 is 3,686.20 MB/s Read and 3,444.29 MB/s Write.

Copy-Benchmark is set up to simulate file copying in different situations. In the “ISO” test, two large ISO image files will be simulated to be copied to the test target; in the “Program” test, a large number of random-sized files will be written. Fragmented files, simulating a typical program folder usually has many small files; in the “Game” test, a large file and a small number of fragmented files are written, simulating the game folder usually contains a large game body file and some small Material files, etc.

The results show that the simulated copying speed of the ISO image file reaches 2,745.81 MB/s, the simulated copying speed of the typical program folder is 1,856.93 MB/s, and the simulated copying speed of the game folder is also 2,754.77 MB/s.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test:

Anvil’s Storage Benchmark is a set of professional disk performance testing software. It has a built-in IO Threaded test program, which can analyze the IO performance of multitasking read, write, and mixed read and write of a disk with a queue depth of 4K 32.

In terms of IOPS performance, 4K QD128 Read recorded 792,623.9 IOPS, 4K QD64 Write recorded 1,031,242.6 IOPS, 4K QD64 Read/Write mixed read and write recorded 1,295,037.2 IOPS, and finally got 26,604.34 in Anvil’s Storage Benchmark test results points.

AIDA64 Disk Benchmark full disk write test:

AIDA64 Disk Benchmark provides a full-disk write test. The test uses 4MB Block Size to write. The SLC Cache strategy of the SSD Firmware is measured in a clean and empty state, which truly reflects the capacity range of the SLC Cache. After the SLC Cache is saturated, it enters the TLC direct write mode. range, and the write capacity has reached a critical point requiring three different phases of the Merge job.

It can be seen from the test that the SLC Cache of AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB works best at 43% capacity (801.09 GB), and an average write speed of about 5.92 GB/s is recorded in this range.

After the written capacity exceeds 70% (1335.41 GB), the SLC Cache has reached the threshold set by the firmware, and the main controller starts to enter the Merge operation to release the SLC Cache data back to the TLC space, and the SSD must process data writing at the same time And Merge jobs, so the writing speed will drop significantly. It can be seen that the writing speed will drop to about 1.52GB/s at this stage.

When the written capacity exceeds 95% (1,769.85 GB), the SLC Cache data has been completely written back to the TLC space, and the speed at this stage returns to the true speed of pure TLC. This range records an average write speed of about 3.78 GB/s.

It needs to be emphasized that many people will misunderstand that when the SSD is written to a certain capacity, the SLC Cache will no longer work. In fact, the current SLC Cache strategy is dynamically replenished. The SSD will execute the Merge job in the background when it is idle, and the SLC Cache The data is written back to the TLC space, and then the main controller divides the SLC Cache again in proportion according to the remaining capacity of the SSD, so that the next continuous writing speed will return to full capacity, but the less the remaining capacity is, the capacity of the SLC Cache will also decrease. Just drop faster when disc.

PCMark 10 Storage test:

The PCMark 10 Storage test simulates the speed of reading and writing programs such as document software, art software, and games on computer storage devices, and can reflect the performance of opening programs or saving files in real use.

In the PCMark 10 Storage test, the score of AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB is 3,421. After combining different usage scenarios, its average Bandwidth is 558.21 MB/s.

3DMark Storage test:

The 3DMark Storage test simulates computer storage devices to read games, record games, install games, save games, etc., and can reflect the game performance of SSDs in real use.

In the 3DMark Storage Benchmark test, the AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB scored 4,186. After combining different usage scenarios, its average Bandwidth is 718.62 MB/s.

AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB

Price: HK$1,199

Enquiry: Synnex HK (2753-1668)

Editor’s comment:

AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD 2TB is priced at HK$1,199. It is not the cheapest flagship Gen4 SSD on the market. It is difficult to compete with Continental Changjiang NAND in terms of cost performance if it always uses Micron B47R 3D TLC Cache. However, reliability and write life will definitely have advantages. It is used for It will be a good choice to be the system master.