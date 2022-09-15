“The Spring/Summer 2023 collection presents two opposing tendencies: unrestrained and unbridled innovation; or design concepts that reduce complexity to simplicity. Simple lines and ethereal tones are understated against new materials and silhouettes. The collection features ultra-fine knits, technical satin Innovative luxury fabrics like tops and lightweight knits are designed to fit perfectly.

Wrapped silhouettes, sporty split designs, and reversed draping, accentuated by translucent layers, underscore the brand’s in-depth exploration of garment form. Meanwhile, surreal shoes with trompe l’oeil toe loops and “upside-down” heels, along with acid-dye-coloured handbags for a subtle sensory impact, bring the collection’s many highlights.

Inspired by my memories of moving to New York in the 90s, this collection is intuitive and personal. I wanted to interpret the brand’s classics from a new perspective and inject a contemporary feel to the new collection. ” – Designer Tory Burch

Contour：Simple, chic jersey splits, feather-light knits, and sporty slouchy cropped pants bring attention to the body. A pleated jersey drawstring at the waist gently reveals the waistline, while a narrow-tube midi skirt in elastic satin and a luxe Indian silk dress gently wrap the body.

Contrasted with sculptural tailoring: moulded Basque tunics, crisp Italian wool blazers, and structured leather coats in shimmering gold leaf.

material：The Spring/Summer collection starts with materials – transparent and opaque, reflective and matte, luxurious and rustic. Fine Indian silk, Italian wool, filigree satin, taffeta, lace, and ghazal silks coexist with cotton T-shirts, denim and athletic viscose. The fabric creates the silhouette, and the stretch in it makes it more comfortable and flexible to wear.

The desire for lightness is evident in shimmering lamé satin and lace skirts, sheer cotton knits and organza blouses, adding a richer dimension to eveningwear and miniskirts.

Decorative Details:The pale yellow tunic is embroidered with geometric silver sequins, handcrafted in traditional Indian mirror embroidery, and embellished in various shapes on multiple outfits. This technique is combined with the brand’s long-time trusted manufacturer, Orange International India, who combine professional artisans from both places in India to collaborate on the latest creations.

color：This season’s color palette is intuitive and slightly eccentric, combining cool neutrals, optical whites, cool pastels, and high-gloss metallics. There are no eye-catching prints and patterns, and colors are used to accentuate materials, textures and silhouettes.

Bags, Shoes and Accessories:This season’s clean, geometric silhouettes, mostly flats, reinterpret the possibilities of everyday footwear. Square soles, curved slingbacks, and the hollowed-out double T logo are looming, and subtle design ingenuity brings subversive sensory enjoyment. Playing with the surreal concept, the mules used trompe l’oeil to create a “toe loop” effect; the “gravity heel” put the pillow-shaped platform upside down on the sole rather than below.

This season’s new bag collection includes the ’90s-inspired doctor’s bag, as well as a contemporary, sleek briefcase that creates more interior space and a super lightweight construction.

Other new elements: Small square shoulder bag with cut-out silver double T logo and envelope-style interior. The contrasting color design under the brand logo is reflected in multiple styles. The simple silhouette of the handbag leaves room for bold colors and rich textures, including crinkled patent leather, crocodile embossing, contrast topstitching, and neon snake embossing, which are used in the spring and summer series.

Jewelry of the season: Planet-inspired earring designs paired with iridescent pendants and beads; silver snakebone chains wrap around wrists and arms; string earrings create the effect of stacking earrings.

2023Spring and summer series show：At sunset at Pier 76 on the Hudson River, the circular hanging decoration in the air is suspended on the runway, and the 2023 spring and summer series show kicked off here. Live music from renowned DJ Wladimir Schall includes Tomita’s “Suite Bergamasque”, Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta” (V dub version), The Slits’ “I Heard it Through the Grapevine”, UB40’s “Don’t Break My” Heart, and Tonight, Tonight by The Smashing Pumpkins.