Tourists trapped at Agatha Christie’s former home in English countryside as storm topples tree

Hundreds Trapped at Agatha Christie’s Former Home in England

Over 100 people found themselves stranded at Greenway, the former home of renowned British mystery writer Agatha Christie, on Friday. The incident unfolded when a powerful storm caused a tree to fall, blocking the only driveway that led to the property located in Devon, southwestern England. Caroline Heaven, one of the stranded tourists, reached out to local news outlet Devon Live to raise awareness about their situation.

The National Trust, responsible for managing the historic site, promptly informed the public through its website that a large tree obstructed the route to Greenway. A spokesperson for the National Trust acknowledged that visitors, staff, and volunteers were waiting patiently inside the property and reassured everyone that they were doing everything possible to ensure their comfort.

Although trapped, the tourists managed to make the most of their unexpected extended visit. They passed the time by enjoying cups of tea at Greenway’s tea room and indulging in rounds of croquet on the lawn, as described by Heaven in her interview with Devon Live. Greenway Gardens, known to be a favored spot for Christie herself, provided an opportunity for exploration with its walled gardens and the iconic boathouse that serves as a crime scene in Christie’s novel “Dead Man’s Folly.”

Social media users couldn’t resist drawing connections between the situation and Christie’s famous works. Comparisons to “And Then There Were None,” where a group of strangers are invited to a remote mansion and subsequently experience mysterious deaths, circulated online. Some users even shared a countdown tweet, suggesting an eerie atmosphere surrounding the incident.

Fortunately, the stranded tourists’ ordeal came to an end when local rescue services managed to clear the road, allowing them to leave the property on Friday night. However, the National Trust announced on Saturday that Greenway would remain closed due to extensive storm damage, disappointing those hoping to experience the magic of Christie’s murder mysteries.

All in all, the incident at Greenway proved to be an unexpected page ripped from the books of Agatha Christie, leaving the tourists with a memorable experience that mirrored the suspense found within the author’s novels.

