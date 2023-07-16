Detroit Tigers Dominate the Seattle Mariners with 6-0 Victory

Title: Detroit Tigers Dominate Seattle Mariners 6-0 with Kerry Carpenter’s Two Homers

SEATTLE – In a commanding performance, Kerry Carpenter showcased his power at the plate as the Detroit Tigers cruised to a resounding 6-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Michael Lorenzen’s exceptional pitching prowess added to the Mariners’ woes, allowing only two hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Carpenter, the star of the game, played a pivotal role in his team’s triumph by blasting two home runs. His solo shot in the second inning and a three-run homer in the fifth propelled the Tigers to an early lead. With three homers in his last two games, Carpenter is proving to be a formidable force in the Tigers’ lineup.

Backed by Carpenter’s offensive onslaught, Lorenzen (4-6) held the Mariners at bay with an impressive display of skill on the mound. The 31-year-old right-hander did not concede a hit until the fifth inning and finished the game with seven strikeouts and five walks. Lorenzen delivered 97 pitches while maintaining his composure.

The Mariners struggled to find their rhythm against the Tigers, managing to muster only three hits throughout the contest. Relief pitchers Beau Brieske and Brendan White provided solid support in the latter stages of the game, allowing just a single hit in their combined 2 1/3 inning appearance. Seattle’s meager offensive output marked their lowest hit total of the season.

On the opposing side, Tigers’ starter George Kirby (8-8) faced a tough outing as he succumbed to Detroit’s relentless offensive assault. Kirby, who had only conceded eight earned runs in his previous five starts, was unable to contain the Tigers. Over five innings, he allowed six runs and eight hits, leaving the Mariners with an uphill battle for the rest of the game.

Individual highlights from the game included standout performances from the Tigers’ Javy Báez, who went 4-1, as well as Miguel Cabrera, who recorded 4-2. Andy Ibáñez, a Cuban import, contributed to Detroit’s victory despite going 4-0 at the plate.

For the Mariners, the Dominicans Rodríguez and Teoscar Hernández both struggled to find their footing, going 3-0 and 4-0 respectively. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez contributed to the Mariners’ offensive struggles, finishing with a disappointing 3-0 at-bat record.

The Detroit Tigers’ dominant performance serves as a statement of their intent, while the Seattle Mariners now face the task of regrouping and finding their form once more.

