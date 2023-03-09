March 8 commemorates the International Day of Working Women And being an election year, and 40 years after the return of democracy, we insist that democracy must be equal.

Women must have the same opportunities as men to integrate electoral lists, to access decision-making positions in companies, in unions and in every space for citizen participation.

Gender equality “is not only a fundamental human right, but is one of the essential foundations for building a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.”

We have an electoral parity law for national legislative positions and in recent years we have managed to put the discussions related to gender parity on the public agenda, but every day we must strengthen the achievements and continue militating to achieve what we lack.

To comply with the sustainable development goals proposed by the UN, the effort must be transversal to each action that we carry out.

* Vice President of Banco BICE and union leader of APOC