Skin screening apps promise to save “valuable time looking for a dermatologist” and want to be “the online dermatologist near you”. Those who use it can upload photos of skin areas and have them assessed. The test by Stiftung Warentest shows that the apps cannot replace a visit to the doctor, but they can at least provide a quick, initial assessment.

Several apps rated our test cases well – but none remained completely error-free. Overall, only two apps achieve the overall rating Good.

Why the skin screening app test is worth it for you Test­ergeb­nisse The table shows ratings for 17 skin screening apps: eight each in Android and iOS versions, and one available only for Apple devices. The assessment of a skin area costs 0 to 25 euros, sometimes there are cheap flat rates. The test included SkinScreener and SkinVision, with grades ranging from good to sufficient. The best skin screening app for you For example, you can filter the test results according to quality rating or which apps are good at assessing skin changes. tips and background We explain how doctor-based apps differ from algorithm-based apps and what distinguishes the test winners. We tell you how to use the apps and give tips on taking photos. Magazine article as PDF After activation, you will receive the magazine article from test 1/2023 for download.

Hauts­cree­ning-Apps im Test

Test results for 17 skin screening apps

Skin screening apps in the test: algorithm vs. doctor Most app providers charge money for an assessment, only one skin screening app is free – both Android and iOS version. Two providers have specialized in detecting skin cancer: Their apps analyze the photos with algorithms that are trained to distinguish benign skin changes such as a mole from malignant ones such as melanoma. See also The Italian Tech Academy is underway, for the skills of tomorrow The providers of the other apps do not limit their offer to specific skin conditions. One uses an algorithm, while the other dermatologists look at the photos. We can only recommend the Android and iOS app of a provider. The medical team was the best judge of the test cases and was almost always right. Tipp: You can see content from the table even before you unlock it – for example, a list of all the apps represented in the test.

Skin cancer screening via app is not recommended Frightening: About every seventh case of skin cancer was not detected in the test. This can falsely reassure those affected and lead to delayed treatment. All in all, the apps often recommended a visit to the doctor, even if they were wrong. Most also point out that their assessments are not yet diagnoses.

Photos alone are often not enough for a clear diagnosis. In addition, laypersons easily overlook suspicious skin areas and do not even check them with the app. Mobile phone apps cannot replace early skin cancer detection in practice.





Tipp: How to protect your skin from skin cancer and recognize warning signs yourself, we explain in our special skin cancer detection. Our test for actinic keratosis drugs tells you which drugs help with the pre-stage of white skin cancer.