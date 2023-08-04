Tragic Loss: Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

Title: “Euphoria Star Angus Cloud’s Tragic Death Leaves Fans Devastated”

The sudden and untimely passing of actor Angus Cloud, known for his role in the popular series Euphoria, has left fans of the show in shock and mourning. The news of his sensitive death has created an overwhelming desire among fans to find solace and answers about why the talented actor is no longer with us.

According to reports from TMZ, the Oakland Police Department and Fire Department received a distress call from Angus Cloud’s mother on Monday at around 11:30 am. She reported a possible overdose and informed them that her son had no pulse. Tragically, the actor was pronounced dead.

This devastating loss has not only affected fans, but also the cast of Euphoria. Fellow actress, Zendaya, took to social media to dedicate a heartfelt message to the late Angus Cloud, expressing her grief and honoring his memory. The entire cast of the hit series has been shattered by his passing, reflecting his impact on their lives and the show’s dynamic.

The circumstances surrounding Angus Cloud’s death seem to be intertwined with a recent personal tragedy. Sources close to the family revealed that he had been struggling with suicidal thoughts following his return from Ireland, where he had buried his father. His family has spoken out, sharing their profound sorrow and expressing their love and admiration for Angus.

In an official statement, the Cloud family disclosed, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that today we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being. As an artist, friend, brother, and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” They further disclosed that Angus was open about his battles with mental health and hoped that his tragic departure would remind others that they are not alone in their struggles.

“Suicide can be prevented,” the family emphasizes, and they urge anyone at risk or who knows someone at risk to seek immediate help. They provide the number for the PAS Line at 1-800-981-0023 or advise contacting the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

As the Euphoria community mourns the loss of a talented actor, they remember Angus Cloud for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. His departure serves as a poignant reminder to prioritize mental health and reach out for support when needed.

During this difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the heartbreaking loss of their beloved Angus.

