Dibu Martínez: From World Cup Champion to Icon of Popular Culture

Title: Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez Reacts to the ‘Anti-Dibu’ Law: “We Are Already Champions of Everything”

Subtitle: The Argentine goalkeeper shares his thoughts on the new penalty kick regulations

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, the celebrated goalkeeper of Argentina’s national team, continues to bask in the glory of their World Cup victory in Qatar. Despite awaiting the start of a new season in the Premier League, Martínez remains a beloved figure in Argentina’s popular culture following their triumph. Even seven months after the championship, merchandise featuring his image continues to be sold in Buenos Aires.

Martínez’s impact as the tournament’s best goalkeeper is far from forgotten. Notably, he drew attention to the recent changes made to penalty kick regulations by the International Football Board (IFAB). The new law, which came into effect on July 1, has been dubbed the “Anti-Dibu” rule, targeting behaviors that Martínez has become known for since 2021.

According to the regulation, goalkeepers must now remain on their goal line and refrain from engaging in any illegal actions that may distract the kicker. These actions include delaying the execution of the penalty, touching the posts, crossbar, or net of the goal.

Taking notice of the law named after him, Martínez finally expressed his thoughts on the matter, delivering a powerful message to FIFA and the entities responsible for implementing and accepting the regulations. The ‘Dibu’ voiced his discontentment regarding the law, stating, “We are already champions of everything. They made it late. I already stopped what I had to stop.”

Martínez’s comments have resonated across the continent, echoing the sentiments of a goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in Argentina’s victories in the Copa América and the World Cup. During the Copa América semifinals against Colombia, Martínez displayed psychological pressure tactics, delivering phrases to make his opponent nervous, ultimately leading to missed penalty shots. Argentina went on to win the Finalissima and the World Cup, with Martínez being hailed as the competition’s best goalkeeper.

Under the new ‘Anti-Dibu’ law, goalkeepers will now be restricted from influencing the kicker in any way. They will not be allowed to throw the ball away, run with the ball towards the kicker, or change the penalty spot. Additionally, goalkeepers will be prohibited from engaging in dialogue with the referee and must remain in their goal, awaiting the outcome of the penalty kick.

It remains to be seen how the ‘Anti-Dibu’ law will shape the future of penalty kicks in football. For now, Martínez and his fellow goalkeepers will be required to adapt to the new regulations and fulfill their roles without any significant influence on the kickers.

