Thunderstorms in the Marche, over 30 interventions by the firefighters – News

Thunderstorms in the Marche, over 30 interventions by the firefighters

Thunderstorms in the Marche, over 30 interventions by the firefighters

More than 30 interventions by the firefighters in the Marche region for flooding of premises or roads and trees/branches fallen on the street due to the thunderstorms that struck in the afternoon, particularly in the provinces of Ancona and Macerata. Inconvenience and damage substantially limited so far, on a day that saw brief downpours and then interruptions; in the evening other intense rains are affecting the Ancona area, the Macerata area and the Fermo area.


The number of calls is rising for other requests for interventions relating to flooding: in Ancona, in the southern area of ​​the Baraccola, roads invaded by water and inconvenience due to slowed down traffic have been reported. The rain and wind are still lashing the city; the underpasses of via Caduti del Lavoro were closed (later reopened) and that of via Macerata where we are still working with vacuum cleaners to remove the accumulated water and mud. In some areas of the city, including that of the station and the arches, there was also a temporary blackout in road signs.


In Macerata, where in addition to the rain there was hail, the Municipality has already made the Coc operational and two emergency response teams of the municipal civil protection are already active.


The Municipality “recommends, where possible, to shelter vehicles as hailstorms are expected, to keep away from ditches and areas that normally accumulate water and to go out only if strictly necessary”.

