Draw in Paderborn: Kleinhansl’s volley brings Osnabrück the first point

Status: 08/04/2023 8:22 p.m

SC Paderborn had to settle for a draw on match day 2 of the 2nd Bundesliga in their home game against newly promoted VfL Osnabrück. It’s the first point of the season for both teams.

For a long time the spectators in Paderborn saw a balanced game in which there were only a few chances to score. The hosts had the best chance in the first half, with newcomer Max Kruse in the starting XI again. In the 44th minute, Laurin Curda fired his way from the center line into the penalty area with a solo, but his shot was denied by Osnabrück’s keeper Lennart Grill. It was goalless after the break.

To the live ticker: SC Paderborn vs. VfL Osnabrück Arrow right 2nd matchday Arrow right

Kruse prepares the lead for Paderborn

In the 56th minute it was Kruse who prepared the lead for the SCP. After a short corner he crossed the ball into the middle, Jannis Heuer steered the ball from there into the goal with his hip.

After the opening goal, Paderborn had the game clearly under control and let the ball run through their own ranks – the promoted team from Osnabrück didn’t really get in front of the SCP goal for a long time.

In the 73rd minute, Florent Muslija had a chance to make it 2-0. But Osnabrück’s goalkeeper Grill parried again and steered the powerful shot over the goal from around eleven meters.

Osnabrück’s Kleinhansl hits with a volley decrease

In the 80th minute, Paderborn were initially lucky that a deflected free kick went just wide of the goal. After the following corner, however, VfL Osnabrück celebrated. Paderborn’s Sirlord Conteh had unluckily cleared the corner kick into the middle, Florian Kleinhansl was there and made it 1-1 with a volley.

Paderborn as a guest in Düsseldorf

SC Paderborn is a guest at Fortuna Düsseldorf on Matchday 3 (19 August, 1 p.m.). VfL Osnabrück meets Nuremberg on Sunday (20 August, 1.30 p.m.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

