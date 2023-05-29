“Transformation Talks”, the cycle of webinars that invites you to learn about new technologies in an accessible way

NewBitCrew is an experienced software development company in a variety of industries including Fintech, Insurtech, Retail, and Agtech. Their customer-focused approach has consolidated them as a strategic partner for dynamic companies, providing solutions and collaborating in their growth and efficiency. “This commits us to being permanently updated and researching new technologies.” says Sebastian Bravo its founder.

Since 2021 NewBitCrew has been working on its own Artificial Intelligence projects. With the advent of ChatGPT, and its rapid recognition, AI went from being a subject of science fiction to being an accessible reality for many. The field of AI is full of mysteries. A term that has recently emerged, but is central to modern AI, is ‘prompt engineering’. At first glance, it may seem enigmatic, but at its core, it’s how artificial intelligences are ‘taught’ to understand questions and provide useful answers.

In the words of Sebastian Bravo, CEO of NBC, “As a startup in the field of AI, NewBitCrew seeks to break down the barriers between humans and AI”, one of its strategies is its series of free webinars, ‘TransformationTalks’.

The next ‘TransformationTalk’ will focus on prompt engineering. In this webinar, participants will have the opportunity to understand what prompts are, how they are ‘designed’ for an AI, and why this methodology is essential to creating AIs that truly understand and respond effectively to us.

Democratizing the understanding of these technologies is essential. Webinars not only help professionals keep up with the latest trends, but also allow tech-savvy people to better understand how AI tools are being developed and used. At NewBitCrew, technology education is not just a possibility, but a priority.

The ‘TransformationTalk’ on prompt engineering will be on May 30 at 12:30 pm. It is an excellent opportunity to learn more about this exciting field. For registration, you must enter the following link.