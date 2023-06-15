traveling is not a pleasure

Hugo Modesto Izurdiaga, DAYS 11,604,534.

Buenos Aires

The Argentine citizen is tired and exhausted with problems. Inflation, insecurity, theft, lack of employment and all kinds of everyday difficulties that he has to face on a daily basis. There are countless number of pickets that do not allow you to move freely. And as if this were not enough, the announcements of strikes by the bus service.

Argentina is bankrupt economically and with more than 5 million people employed in informal jobs (in black). This is why the heads of the transporter guilds, and their affiliates, should know that they have the privilege of having a white job. The republic is adrift. This is not the time for wage claims.

The country needs social peace. Gentlemen, you work an average of 8 hours a day. Don’t complain so much, it’s not just you who have lost purchasing power. For a moment think of retirees, who in the last 3 years have had a purchase loss of around 20%. So have a little empathy for the rest of society.

Stop thinking only of you and put yourself in the place of the other!

