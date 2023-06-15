Whatsapp, another novelty comes from the beta that will make many users happy

Yesterday we reported the news that Whatsapp is testing 60-second video messages. From the beta application for Android comes another novelty related to a function that could be of interest to many.

In this case, in the beta of Whatsapp Business 2.23.13.5 for Android it emerged that the application is testing the ability to use two accounts on the same smartphonefrom the same app, in a similar way to what happens for Telegram.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the engineers are implementing a menu that will allow users to choose which user they want to access. This is a particularly useful system for those who use Whatsapp Business, and which will allow them to manage and separate personal conversations from work conversations on the same device.

WABetaInfo suggests that although this feature is currently only available on the Whatsapp Business beta, there is nothing to suggest that it is an exclusive feature for users with business accounts. Probably, in the coming weeks we will know more and we will be able to understand when it will see the light for the public.

The feature is currently in development and nothing suggests it’s ready for an upcoming rollout. We will of course update you as more details emerge.