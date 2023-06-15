Home » Whatsapp, another novelty comes from the beta that will make many users happy
Technology

Whatsapp, another novelty comes from the beta that will make many users happy

by admin
Whatsapp, another novelty comes from the beta that will make many users happy

Yesterday we reported the news that Whatsapp is testing 60-second video messages. From the beta application for Android comes another novelty related to a function that could be of interest to many.

In this case, in the beta of Whatsapp Business 2.23.13.5 for Android it emerged that the application is testing the ability to use two accounts on the same smartphonefrom the same app, in a similar way to what happens for Telegram.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the engineers are implementing a menu that will allow users to choose which user they want to access. This is a particularly useful system for those who use Whatsapp Business, and which will allow them to manage and separate personal conversations from work conversations on the same device.

WABetaInfo suggests that although this feature is currently only available on the Whatsapp Business beta, there is nothing to suggest that it is an exclusive feature for users with business accounts. Probably, in the coming weeks we will know more and we will be able to understand when it will see the light for the public.

The feature is currently in development and nothing suggests it’s ready for an upcoming rollout. We will of course update you as more details emerge.

See also  There comes a mega round for the startup for green steel

You may also like

Libero mail and Virgilio inaccessible, still problems with...

Study: Large heat pumps can save three quarters...

The former developer said that “Titans 3” was...

Record companies sue Twitter for copyright infringement

Startups: why is Spain worth twice as much...

Sony is testing cloud streaming of PS5 games...

Video conferencing, Logitech uses AI to make it...

Libero mail and Virgilio inaccessible, still problems with...

“Diablo IV” will hold a special program of...

Hitachi Energy Relion: New Vulnerability! BIOS/firmware affected

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy