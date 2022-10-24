Travis Scott was accused of inciting crowds in a stampede that killed 10 people and injured many at the Astroworld Festival hosted by Travis Scott last November. Nearly a year later, TMZ reported that Travis Scott A settlement has been reached with the family of one of the deceased, Axel Acosta.

Since the specific content of the settlement is confidential, the amount or any conditions have not yet been disclosed, but according to sources, Travis Scott himself and his team members did not attend the settlement, and the compensation part will also be made by Astroworld Festival organizer Live Nation Full responsibility.

As mentioned above, a total of 10 people died at the concert. This is the first known settlement that Travis Scott has reached, but there are still many lawsuits still in progress, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.