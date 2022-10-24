Home Entertainment Travis Scott settles with family of Astroworld Festival deceased
Entertainment

Travis Scott settles with family of Astroworld Festival deceased

by admin
Travis Scott settles with family of Astroworld Festival deceased

Travis Scott was accused of inciting crowds in a stampede that killed 10 people and injured many at the Astroworld Festival hosted by Travis Scott last November. Nearly a year later, TMZ reported that Travis Scott A settlement has been reached with the family of one of the deceased, Axel Acosta.

Since the specific content of the settlement is confidential, the amount or any conditions have not yet been disclosed, but according to sources, Travis Scott himself and his team members did not attend the settlement, and the compensation part will also be made by Astroworld Festival organizer Live Nation Full responsibility.

As mentioned above, a total of 10 people died at the concert. This is the first known settlement that Travis Scott has reached, but there are still many lawsuits still in progress, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  40 girls who love the world in the way of dancers iQIYI "Dance Students" will be launched on August 21|Dance Students|IQIYI_Sina Technology

You may also like

Prada joins hands with “Crazy Driver” director Nicolas...

RIMOWA Announces Collaboration with RTFKT to Release Joint...

Natural and green cosmetics are worth 2.6 billion

Energy crisis, charging an electric car costs 161%...

Why can’t people with horoscopes and terrestrial branches...

Kid Cudi Teams Up With KAWS To Create...

Time goes forward, we go up-Domestic Channel-Inner Mongolia...

Yang Mi Gong Jun’s “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker...

T XT member Choi Jin-gyu missed part of...

The domestic simulation business game “Most” EA version...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy