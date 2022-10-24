Apple CEO Tim Cook made an unexpected appearance at the F1 United States Grand Prix on Sunday, waving the checkered flag at the finish line in an unusually slow fashion. The F1 United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. After 56 laps, Cook waved the checkered flag.

In addition to Cook, Shaquille O’Neal, Brad Pitt, Serena Williams and Ed Sheeran were all on the track.

Wearing a dark polo shirt and sunglasses on ESPN, the CEO held and waved the national flag. Yet he quickly became the object of ridicule from critics online. Because Cook didn’t wave the flag fast or enthusiastically, but in an extremely soft, slow manner.

Comments on Twitter came quickly, with some telling Cook it was “not a surrender in war” and others calling him “Grandpa.” Even ESPN got in on the spree.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton to win the race, his 13th race of the year and tying the record for wins in a season.