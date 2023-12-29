Tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz: Jaime Bayly’s Emotional Farewell

Jaime Bayly Shares Emotional Video About Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s Death

In a recent video published on his YouTube channel, journalist Jaime Bayly poured his heart out in remembrance of singer-songwriter Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, who passed away on December 28 at the age of 54. Bayly was visibly emotional as he shared anecdotes from their long-standing friendship and expressed his devastation at the sudden loss.

The journalist cited the numerous interviews he conducted with Suárez-Vértiz and highlighted the singer’s vibrant and creative personality. Bayly described the experience of interviewing Pedro as a fascinating and unpredictable journey, showcasing the singer’s unique perspective on life.

Titled “Adiós, Pedrito” (Goodbye, Pedrito), the emotional video captured Bayly’s raw and heartfelt emotions as he struggled to come to terms with the loss of his dear friend.

“Since I remember the interviews that Pedrito gave me, I want to remember that on one occasion…” he commented, crying. “Forgive me for getting emotional, but it’s as if a brother had died for me,” Bayly said.

The journalist also recounted a touching anecdote in which Suárez-Vértiz postponed the birth of his eldest son Salvador in order to fulfill an interview commitment with Bayly. Despite facing a conflict with his wife’s scheduled cesarean section, Suárez-Vértiz successfully managed to convince his wife and the medical professionals to reschedule the birth, allowing him to travel to meet with Bayly.

“Pedrito convinced Cynthia and the gynecologist, they changed the date of the cesarean section so that he could travel to give the interview with me. That was Pedro. Only Pedrito did those things. He was the best friend in the world, the most loyal, the most generous. The most mischievous, the kindest,” Bayly shared.

Pedro Suárez-Vértiz’s untimely death has left many fans and friends, including Jaime Bayly, mourning the loss. The cause of Suárez-Vértiz’s death has not been disclosed yet. However, his legacy as a beloved singer and friend continues to live on.

