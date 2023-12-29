Atlético Nacional was interested in Franco Armani and the goalkeeper responded to their interests | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Atlético Nacional in Search for Replacement Goalkeeper

Following the departure of goalkeeper Kevin Mier, who joined Cruz Azul, Atlético Nacional has been on the hunt for a suitable replacement to fill the void. Although early speculations pointed to David Ospina as a potential candidate, it was revealed that he would not be an immediate option as he is not currently playing for Al Nassr where he is unregistered. The club has since turned its attention to Franco Armani, who has previously expressed his desire to return to Nacional at some point in his career.

Armani, who currently has a contract with River Plate, has admitted his wish to retire at Nacional, but has indicated that it is not the right time for a return just yet. Despite interest from the Colombian club, it seems that a potential comeback for Armani may be complicated due to his existing contract obligations.

“Atlético Nacional surveyed Franco Armani. Given the departure of Kevin Mier to Cruz Azul, the leadership picked up the phone and contacted those around Pulpo, multiple champion and idol of the institution, to delve into his situation and test him for a possible immediate return,” reported Argentine media.

With Armani’s response indicating that he plans to honor his contract with River Plate until December 2024, Nacional is still in need of a replacement for Mier. Ospina, who remains the only viable option at the moment, is reportedly being considered. However, a potential return for Ospina could also be complicated, as there is competition from other clubs such as Granada.

As Atlético Nacional continues its search, it remains to be seen who will ultimately fill the void left by Kevin Mier and become the team’s new goalkeeper.

