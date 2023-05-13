Two Cordovan tourists and a young woman from Necochea were attacked with machetes in Mexico: one of them is in serious condition

Three young men from Córdoba, aged 22 and 23, and a woman from Necochea who were vacationing in Mexico, suffered various injuries in the last few hours when they were attacked by a man with a machete.

The violent episode occurred while they were in a restaurant and were approached by the stranger who without saying a word attacked them with machetes.

“Santiago (22) has cuts on his hands and a fracture. His girlfriend Macarena (29) has deep cuts on her back and has already been assisted with healing. The one who is most seriously ill is his friend, Benjamín (23), who received three machete blows to the head. He is in a delicate, very serious condition, ”said Fernando, the father of one of the young people.

Attack with a machete on Cordovan tourists

The Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection of Tututepec reported that two men and a woman were attacked by a young man with a machete in the Chacahua Lagoons, one of the most important tourist destinations in the region.

One of the youths was injured in the head, while the others had injuries to their hands and arms.

The motive behind the attack is unknown at this time.

Images showing a young man lying in the sand with serious head injuries went viral on social media.

After the attack, the people of Cordoba were assisted by locals and taken aboard a boat to the dry dock in the town of El Zapotalito. They were then referred to a hospital in Puerto Escondido, since they had serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the attacker identified as Cruz Irving (21) was arrested and is at the disposal of Justice.