Two injured and buildings damaged in drone strikes against Ukraine

kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched a round of Iranian-made Shahed explosive drones early Thursday, according to the Kiev municipal government.

Nearly ten drones were identified and shot down, authorities said on Telegram.

Explosions were heard in various parts of the city and the remains of the intercepted drones fell in five districts of the Ukrainian capital. Some buildings were damaged and two people were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries.

Volodymyr Motus, 22, a resident of a building in eastern Kiev affected by drone debris, moved carefully through a destroyed apartment, his footsteps accompanied by the sound of breaking glass. The battered furniture was covered in a thick layer of dust.

“I was in my apartment and all of a sudden I heard a boom, that’s all. Then the alarm went off and I went down to the shelter.”

Some people were injured, he said, but all were alive.

