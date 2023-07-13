Home » Two injured and buildings damaged in drone strikes against Ukraine
Entertainment

Two injured and buildings damaged in drone strikes against Ukraine

by admin
Two injured and buildings damaged in drone strikes against Ukraine

kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched a round of Iranian-made Shahed explosive drones early Thursday, according to the Kiev municipal government.

Nearly ten drones were identified and shot down, authorities said on Telegram.

Explosions were heard in various parts of the city and the remains of the intercepted drones fell in five districts of the Ukrainian capital. Some buildings were damaged and two people were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries.

Volodymyr Motus, 22, a resident of a building in eastern Kiev affected by drone debris, moved carefully through a destroyed apartment, his footsteps accompanied by the sound of breaking glass. The battered furniture was covered in a thick layer of dust.

“I was in my apartment and all of a sudden I heard a boom, that’s all. Then the alarm went off and I went down to the shelter.”

Some people were injured, he said, but all were alive.

See also  They deny the measure of force of the waste collection personnel for lack of clothing in Cipolletti

You may also like

Summer Movie Market Soars, Surpassing 7.3 Billion Yuan...

Jesús María: they are looking for a man...

The Italian brand World of Beauty awarded at...

Puppet Psychic: A Haunting Journey into the Heart...

from what amount investigates your bank account

Reappearance and heartfelt message: Ricky Martin’s response to...

DAIWA PIER39 Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with “Classic...

Headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal raided

Edward at the Court of the Louvre

Introducing Postfelt: A Modern Felt Piano Library by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy