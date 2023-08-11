Two Minutes to Late Night – Renounced (Jake Something Theme)

von Oliver

With the ruminating wrecking ball Renounced has the wrestling veteran Jordan Olds under the Two Minutes to Late Night-Banner now also a theme for Jabob Doyle alias Jake Something recorded.

Supported by Colin Young on the drums and backing vocals, Olds took an eclectic approach, wrote a kind of chubby glam metalcore song in schizophrenic duality as entrance music for the 34-year-old athlete on the muscular body, aesthetically a bit Mutoid Man on Poison the Well-wavelength with Cave In: the guitars wail over the massive walls of riffs, howling to the heavy-rough rhythm, which sometimes rises hymnically and then again chokes, choking, disintegrates a kind of mash-up of epic melody arcs a la Alice In Chains and doomy toughness of bull-necked massiveness.

„What’s my name?/ Something from nothing/ Renounced and rotting/ My name will haunt you“It’s then half tongue-in-cheek, half brutal – which might be the case for fans of Jake Something could certainly arouse euphoric tendencies, but should at least hit everyone else’s neck muscles with a really solid headbanging aftertaste in order to be able to almost ignore the really annoyingly repetitive structure of the number.

Renounced (Jake Something Theme) by Two Minutes To Late Night feat. Colin Young

