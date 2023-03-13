star



Tracy

2023-03-13T10:00:00+08:00

The half-naked scene of the flight attendant “Cui Huicheng” in the second half of “Dark Glory” stunned the audience.

On March 10, the second half of “Dark Glory” was officially released. As expected, a lot of 19-ban content was included in the previous publicity, especially Cui Huicheng’s (played by Cha Joo-young)’s nude scenes were higher than the first half, and she was exposed twice. The play adds excitement to the plot. Cui Huicheng’s first nude scene was a two-person bathing scene with Jeon Jae-woo (played by Park Sung-hoon). She took off her clothes one by one in front of Jeon Jae-woo.

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix’s “Dark Glory”)

In the second nude scene, the water level was greatly increased. Park Yizhen (played by Im Jiyeon) found out that Cui Huicheng went in and out of Quan Jae’s house. She also bought the clothes she was wearing. After hearing this, Cui Huicheng took off her clothes as if in protest Throw it over. Seeing the half-naked Choi Hye-sung, Park Do-jin said mockingly, “The breasts are done well.” The shots here are very clear, showing Cui Huicheng’s perfect breast shape. After the relevant footage was broadcast, it sparked heated discussions. Many people accused the TV series of “showing for the sake of showing.” .

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix’s “Dark Glory”)

What the audience is most concerned about is whether this is Cha Zhuying himself half-naked? Or did the crew use CG special effects? On the list of actors at the end of the TV series, you can see the name of “Hui Cheng Substitute: Lee Do Yeon”. In fact, it is Cha Joo Young who used the breast substitute, and the exposed part is not her own. The most likely thing is that the crew used face-changing special effects to “install” Cha Joo-young’s face on the stuntman’s body (it is also possible to put the stuntman’s breasts on Cha Joo-young’s body).

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix’s “Dark Glory”)

The audience mistakenly thought that it was Cha Joo Young who played in her true colors because she also showed a graceful and good figure in the first half. She showed off her career line in many scenes and her figure is superb. Cha Zhuying also explained before that she gained weight for the role of “Cui Huicheng”, because the persona is “a woman with breast augmentation and a bumpy figure”. At first, she was worried that the audience would not like it. Unexpectedly, the audience said that she The interpretation is proper, so she did not deliberately gain or lose weight during the filming, but worked hard to maintain a proper sensual figure.

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix’s “Dark Glory”)

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix’s “Dark Glory”)

In addition, the second half of “Dark Glory” swept the ratings charts in more than 30 countries and regions in just 3 days after its launch, and its popularity is exploding.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news