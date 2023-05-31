Onitsuka Tiger will join hands with Japanese artist Izumi Kato to open a new solo exhibition | Hypebeast

Onitsuka Tiger will hold a new solo exhibition “PARASITIC : ONITSUKA” by Japanese artist Izumi Kato at Tiger Gallery™, its flagship store in London. Izumi Kato, who currently lives and works in Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong, China, is known for his paintings and sculptures. His works are based on mysterious and cute humanoid creatures. He grew up in the coastal Shimane Prefecture, and his works are full of spirituality. Drawing inspiration from rocks, trees, and everything else in the world, create iconic and fascinating creatures reminiscent of extraterrestrials from science fiction, or prehistoric creatures. He has worked at the Wadoly Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, the SCAD Art Museum in Savannah, Georgia, the United States, the Hara Art Museum ARC in Gunma Prefecture, Tokyo, Japan, the Fundación Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, and the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China. , Perrotin Gallery in Paris, New York and other places, and Stephen Friedman Gallery in London, UK.

This exhibition presents works evolved from Izumi Kato’s previous creation of the Plastic Model Series, which is a combination of his iconic sculptures and the brand’s existing products. In addition, for the “PARASITIC : ONITSUKA” exhibition, Izumi Kato created a series of sculptures that combine his signature style with classic Onitsuka Tiger shoes, new paintings on shoe boxes, and fusion works that pay tribute to the brand .

The “PARASITIC : ONITSUKA” exhibition will open on June 17 and will last until September 22. Interested readers may wish to visit.