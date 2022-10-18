Home Entertainment Two new songs? Rihanna Joins Black Panther 2 Soundtrack Lineup | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Two new songs? Rihanna Joins Black Panther 2 Soundtrack Lineup | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Two new songs? Rihanna Joins Black Panther 2 Soundtrack Lineup | HYPEBEAST

In recent years, Rihanna, who has moved to the commercial field, announced that she will perform on the stage of the Super Bowl halftime show and return to the singer’s business. This time, there is news that both music fans and movie fans are excited, revealing that she may join Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther”. : Wakanda Forever” soundtrack lineup. The soundtrack of the “Black Panther” movie adheres to the same all-black setting as the film. With the great success of the first episode’s ending song – Kendrick Lamar, SZA’s collaboration song “All of the Stars”, the sequel will also be produced in the same way. , released the original soundtrack and concept album simultaneously, competing for the position of many R&B singers. This time, according to the report of “Hits Daily Double”, it is said that Rihanna will not only provide vocals, but even record two songs in one breath, which really makes fans look forward to it.

However, this is not the first time that Rihanna has had a relationship with the film. Although there is news that she may appear in the film as early as 2020, it is only a rumor in the end. Since the official has not responded to this, it is still uncertain whether the report is true or not. It is true, but if Rihanna is really planning to return to the music scene, it is not surprising that she can win two tracks at a time with her status as a strong woman who can support the core spirit of the movie. The Black Panther sequel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to hit theaters on November 11, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to related news.

See also  Lingling animal kingdom giraffe family is happy to add a daughter

You may also like

The TV series “Na Shan Na Hai” was...

TikTok becomes the second most popular video app...

Bulletproof Youth League announced that the stock price...

How did the Balaclava headgear, which originated in...

Supreme x Duck Down Records Fall 2022 Collection...

Wonders of the sea, a tribute to life...

IT FALL/WINTER 2022 RUNWAY SHOW

Zimmermann opens in Florence and aims at the...

Eminem Officially Releases the Second 20th Anniversary Costume...

Pharrell Williams and Jacob & Co. Collaborate Collections...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy