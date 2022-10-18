In recent years, Rihanna, who has moved to the commercial field, announced that she will perform on the stage of the Super Bowl halftime show and return to the singer’s business. This time, there is news that both music fans and movie fans are excited, revealing that she may join Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther”. : Wakanda Forever” soundtrack lineup. The soundtrack of the “Black Panther” movie adheres to the same all-black setting as the film. With the great success of the first episode’s ending song – Kendrick Lamar, SZA’s collaboration song “All of the Stars”, the sequel will also be produced in the same way. , released the original soundtrack and concept album simultaneously, competing for the position of many R&B singers. This time, according to the report of “Hits Daily Double”, it is said that Rihanna will not only provide vocals, but even record two songs in one breath, which really makes fans look forward to it.

However, this is not the first time that Rihanna has had a relationship with the film. Although there is news that she may appear in the film as early as 2020, it is only a rumor in the end. Since the official has not responded to this, it is still uncertain whether the report is true or not. It is true, but if Rihanna is really planning to return to the music scene, it is not surprising that she can win two tracks at a time with her status as a strong woman who can support the core spirit of the movie. The Black Panther sequel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to hit theaters on November 11, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention to related news.