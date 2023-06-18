Two tourists thought there was a bridge and were about to fall into the Gutiérrez stream

Two tourists from Salta were about to fall into the Gutiérrez stream in western Bariloche in the early hours of this Sunday. The truck in which they were traveling was hung from an embankment and a crane managed to rescue the vehicle several hours later.

“The women entered through the Black Bridge, but they wanted to return through where the new Los Coihues bridge is being built, very close to the beach of Lake Gutiérrez. They did not notice the signage and passed by“Reported the delegate of Cerro Catedral, Julio López.

He said that in that sector, an embankment was built at both ends of the stream, but the bridge is still missing. «Due to the physical characteristics of the terrain, from below, It looks like the bridge that continues, but it’s under construction. The women managed to stop, but they were left hanging,” López said, noting that many times, the neighbors remove the fence that warns about the work.

A call from the tourists warned the Civil Protection Secretariat about the accident. The delegate from Cerro Catedral went to the place immediately. Attempts to remove the vehicle were in vain.

“This morning Alfredo Milano, the person in charge of the work, intervened and they managed to remove the vehicle with a crane,” López said.



