Home Entertainment Tyler, the Creator Officially Releases Self-Directed MV for New Single “Dogtooth”
Entertainment

Tyler, the Creator Officially Releases Self-Directed MV for New Single “Dogtooth”

by admin
Tyler, the Creator Officially Releases Self-Directed MV for New Single “Dogtooth”

Tyler, the Creator After releasing the album “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” in June 2021, after nearly two years, he recently shared “songs not included in the original album” and announced his new work “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale” is about to debut and will be the first to release the sound source of the first single “Dogtooth” and the self-directed MV.

It can be seen that Tyler, the Creator is wearing the main brand Golf le FLEUR* style this time, and chooses an open construction site scene under the consistent warm tones. In addition to the tower, the crane, and the composition from different angles such as shooting from the skylight to the inside of the car, the composition is very impressive. In addition to being impressive, there are also many elements that echo each other with the MVs of other songs in the “CMIYGL” album.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale” will be officially launched on March 31, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  Death Ennio Doris, the reactions: "A great entrepreneur, innovator, visionary and enlightened"

You may also like

PUNKROCK FACTORY – It’s Just A Stage We’re...

The 5th Fender Next List Announced, Gathering Global...

Employee for the TaWumm! Music theater agency (m/f/d)...

LINKIN PARK – Another previously unreleased song from...

NMIXX’s “expérgo” first sold 630,000 copies and updated...

Rotten Sound – Apocalypse

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 156

Returns to Italian fashion companies cost up to...

METAL CHURCH – announce new album “Congregation of...

Tom Cruise’s 5 supercars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy