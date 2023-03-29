Tyler, the Creator After releasing the album “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” in June 2021, after nearly two years, he recently shared “songs not included in the original album” and announced his new work “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale” is about to debut and will be the first to release the sound source of the first single “Dogtooth” and the self-directed MV.

It can be seen that Tyler, the Creator is wearing the main brand Golf le FLEUR* style this time, and chooses an open construction site scene under the consistent warm tones. In addition to the tower, the crane, and the composition from different angles such as shooting from the skylight to the inside of the car, the composition is very impressive. In addition to being impressive, there are also many elements that echo each other with the MVs of other songs in the “CMIYGL” album.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale” will be officially launched on March 31, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.