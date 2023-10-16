Draco Rosa: To Remember is to Suffer, but to Live is to Ride

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Draco Rosa has revealed that for him, remembering is a form of suffering. Rosa emphasizes the importance of living in the present moment and avoiding any unnecessary baggage that may cause pain. He describes his 40-year journey as a constant movement forward, rarely dwelling on past experiences. Rosa believes that focusing on the present and letting go of the past allows him to enjoy life to the fullest.

Despite his successful music career, Rosa admits that awards and accolades do not hold much value to him. He even expresses a desire to sell his awards because they represent a past that is no longer relevant to him. He believes in embracing life as an adventure, continuously learning and growing while appreciating the little things.

Rosa’s mindset of living in the present moment and finding joy in everyday experiences has led him to want to connect with and inspire young people. He expresses a desire to be more active on social media and share positive aspects of his life in the hopes of reaching this population.

After a six-year break, Rosa is set to perform at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico on October 21. He has curated a mystical repertoire for the concert, featuring his own songs, as well as those he helped produce. Rosa plans to briefly revisit his 40-year career and hopes that the concert will serve as a celebration of his work.

Despite facing health challenges, including a movement disorder affecting his hands, Rosa remains optimistic. He has sought treatment in India and is hopeful that with time and exercises, he will be able to play the guitar again. Rosa acknowledges the transient nature of fame and success and aims to live his life to the fullest, exploring various passions and embracing new experiences.

In conclusion, Draco Rosa’s outlook on life is based on living in the present, avoiding unnecessary suffering, and finding joy in everyday experiences. He strives to maintain authenticity in his creative process and hopes to inspire others, especially young people, to pursue a fulfilling and meaningful life.

