Chicago-area Landlord Arrested for Murder and Hate Crimes Against Muslim Family: A Shocking Act of Bigotry

Chicago-Area Landlord Charged with Murder and Hate Crimes in Attack on Muslim Family

(CNN) — A 6-year-old boy was tragically killed and his mother seriously injured in a shocking attack allegedly motivated by hate. Joseph M. Czuba, a 71-year-old landlord from the Chicago area, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The attack prompted a federal hate crime investigation by the United States Department of Justice.

Authorities stated that Czuba targeted the victims, who are Muslim, due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East involving Hamas and the Israelis. The family, who fled from Palestine, came to the United States seeking peace and refuge. Their peaceful existence was shattered when Czuba allegedly stabbed the boy 26 times, resulting in his untimely death. The mother, aged 32, was also stabbed over a dozen times but is expected to recover.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden expressed their shock and condolences to the family. In a statement, they condemned the act of hate and emphasized the need to reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. The White House also called for unity and emphasized that hate must have no place in America.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) identified the victims as Hanaan Shahin and her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume. Text messages sent by Shahin from the hospital reveal that the attacker shouted, “You Muslims, they must die” during the assault.

The incident has raised fears among Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities regarding hate-fueled violence. Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged to use all legal powers available to bring the perpetrator to justice and protect the safety and civil rights of all citizens.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel, tensions have escalated, leading to increased violence and casualties. However, authorities have assured residents that there is no actionable intelligence regarding any credible mass threat in Illinois.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned the attack as an act of evil and expressed solidarity with Muslim, Jewish, and Palestinian neighbors. He called for a life free from the threat of such bigotry and offered his condolences to the family.

The little boy, Wadea Al-Fayoume, had just celebrated his birthday before his life was tragically cut short. Described as a loving child who enjoyed playing with toys and spending time with his family, his loss has left the community devastated.

Czuba is currently in custody and awaiting his initial court appearance. It is unclear if he has retained legal representation at this time.

Authorities and community leaders alike urge unity and the rejection of hatred and discrimination. They mourn the loss of Wadea Al-Fayoume and hope for a swift and just resolution in this horrific case.

— CNN’s Christina Maxouris and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.

Share this: Facebook

X

