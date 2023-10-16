Five New Sports Added to 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

CNN – Five New Sports Added to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially confirmed the addition of five new sports to the program of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. This exciting announcement was made in Mumbai during the IOC’s 141st session on Monday.

The sports that will be included in the LA28 Games are béisbol/softbol, cricket, flag football, lacrosse, and squash. The proposal for these sports was put forward by LA2028, the organizing committee for the Los Angeles Olympics. The approval of the proposal came shortly after the city was announced as the venue for the upcoming Games.

Flag football and squash will make their Olympic debut in 2028, marking an exciting milestone for both sports. Cricket, although introduced in the Paris Olympics in 1900, will return after a long hiatus. Lacrosse, which was included in the St. Louis 1904 and London 1908 Games, will also make its comeback.

Baseball and softball, which have a rich history in Olympic competition, will return for the 2028 Games. Baseball was introduced as a medal event in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, and softball was added in 1996 in Atlanta. However, the sports were discontinued after the 2008 Beijing Games. They were later reintroduced as a combined sport for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but will not be a part of the upcoming Paris 2024 Games.

With the inclusion of these five sports, the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles promises to be a thrilling and diverse event. Athletes from around the world will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete in sports that have gained immense popularity over the years.

Preparations for the LA28 Games are already underway, and the addition of these new sports will surely generate even more excitement among fans and athletes alike.

Share this: Facebook

X

