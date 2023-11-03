UNDERCOVER and fragment design Unveil Joint Capsule Collection: ‘We Enjoy Ourselves’

UNDERCOVER and fragment design have announced their highly anticipated collaboration series, “We Enjoy Ourselves,” set to be released in the new autumn/winter collection for 2023. This collaboration was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week in March and has generated much excitement among fashion enthusiasts.

The inspiration behind this joint series comes from Manuel Göttsching’s iconic solo album, “E2-E4.” The album not only serves as the soundtrack for the show but also influences the design of the clothing. The signature brown plaid from the album is incorporated into the garments, showcasing a fusion of music and fashion. Additionally, both brands’ logos, the “U” of UNDERCOVER and the lightning sign of fragment design, are cleverly incorporated into the designs.

The collection boasts a wide range of pieces, including coats, flight jackets, woolen stand-collar jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, scarves, and more. One of the standout items in the line is the all-over plaid coat, which is sure to catch the eye of fashion enthusiasts. The reversible flight jackets are also expected to draw significant attention.

The UNDERCOVER x fragment design “We Enjoy Ourselves” joint capsule series will have an exclusive launch at Shinjuku Isetan from November 8th to 14th. During this exclusive period, limited editions of T-shirts and jackets will be available. Following the exclusive launch, the collection will be released on UNDERCOVER’s official website and stores on November 11th. The pricing for the collection ranges from approximately ¥13,200 yen to ¥143,000 yen.

Fans and fashion lovers are eagerly anticipating the release of this unique collaboration series. With its fusion of music and fashion elements and the well-established reputations of both brands, the “We Enjoy Ourselves” collection is bound to make a significant impact in the fashion industry. Interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and to make sure to get their hands on these limited-edition pieces.