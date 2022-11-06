Home Entertainment UNDERCOVER Teams Up With Netflix’s Stranger Things for New Collection
Entertainment

UNDERCOVER Teams Up With Netflix’s Stranger Things for New Collection

by admin
UNDERCOVER Teams Up With Netflix’s Stranger Things for New Collection

After collaborating with Levi’s, UNDERCOVER ushered in a new joint project this time, and launched a clothing capsule series with the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

As a fan of “Stranger Things” and its character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn), brand manager Takahashi Jun, this time around the theme of “Hellfire Club” (Hellfire Club), which appeared in the fourth season of the series, with Come to leather jackets, T-shirts, denim jackets, hoodies and other 8 items.

The UNDERCOVER x “Stranger Things” joint capsule series will be available for pre-order at the online store and UNDERCOVER Aoyama store from November 19th to 25th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Documentary Film "The Actor": A Tribute to Classics and Old Artists

You may also like

Sotheby’s Brings Cross-era Art Works to the “Collection...

The elements of the Greater Bay Area shine...

BLACKPINK Jisoo has swollen lymph nodes and YG...

Li Chengxuan and Qi Wei’s second son’s name...

The opening of the 14th China Golden Eagle...

Takehiko Inoue’s new dub lineup for “Slam Dunk”...

Liu Xu’s new drama “Be Your Own Light”...

Sound Magic updates China Impression, a comprehensive folk...

Pietro Meda: “The bikes in the Metaverse: the...

#Ontheroad Mercedes Benz E-Class convertible, and the desire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy