After collaborating with Levi’s, UNDERCOVER ushered in a new joint project this time, and launched a clothing capsule series with the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

As a fan of “Stranger Things” and its character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn), brand manager Takahashi Jun, this time around the theme of “Hellfire Club” (Hellfire Club), which appeared in the fourth season of the series, with Come to leather jackets, T-shirts, denim jackets, hoodies and other 8 items.

The UNDERCOVER x “Stranger Things” joint capsule series will be available for pre-order at the online store and UNDERCOVER Aoyama store from November 19th to 25th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.