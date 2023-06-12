Uni-President Shuangcui Lemon Tea joins hands with the top production team of the Inspur Jury Committee to create Hacken Lee’s “Tea Guardian Messenger”-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Uni-President Shuangcui Lemon Tea joins hands with the top production team of the Inspur Jury Committee to create Hacken Lee’s “Tea Guardian Messenger”

On June 2, the "Shuangcui Golden Melody | Tea Guardian Messenger" created by Uni-President Shuangcui Lemon Tea was officially released and launched by the Tencent Music Inspur Chart, which focuses on professional quality, with its integrated music marketing IP "The Wave Maker". The singer of the original version of "The Messenger of Flowers" – Cantonese golden song king Hacken Lee re-interpreted the golden song, escorted by the top production team selected by the Inspur judging committee, tailoring the Cantonese style unique to this summer. This year, Uni-President double-extraction lemon tea has been upgraded, and with the concept of "double tea and double-extraction", it launched a ready-to-drink product of duck droppings flavored lemon tea. The flavor of duck feces flavor is now trending, and it is very popular among street tea shops and young people. The creative idea of ​​the taste research and development of unified double-extracted lemon tea originated from the street lemon tea drink shop in Guangzhou. Duck feces incense is produced in Chaoshan, Guangdong. It is one of the classic representatives of Cantonese-style tea drinks, and it is also a representative of Cantonese-style tastes in the public memory. Cantonese culture has had a large flow in the past two years. The popularity of Cantonese songs and elder brothers in the Greater Bay Area has gradually increased. The works of inviting powerful singers have become popular again, and idols in the uncle circle have continued to return to the public eye. Taking this as an opportunity, Uni-President Double Extract Lemon Tea co-created with the top creators of the Inspur judging committee and invited Hacken Lee to adapt and perform his classic Cantonese hit "The Messenger of Flowers", amplifying the atmosphere of Hacken Lee's Hacken Cantonese hit and evoking the exclusive Cantonese To strengthen the cultural attributes of Keqin Lee's Cantonese style, to bring things with people, to give Keqin Lee the identity of a tea protector, to empower the product with Keqin Lee's own Cantonese charm and heritage, and to introduce it to the audience through Keqin Lee as an outlet, which strengthens the Cantonese style of the product Ambience and endorsements. At the same time, quickly develop brand awareness, establish a differentiated brand style, and attract the attention and love of consumers in multiple circles. The Tencent Music Wave Chart has always aimed to set a benchmark for the quality of the Chinese music industry, lead the industry trend, and discover more high-quality Chinese music works and Chinese musicians.[Inspur Maker]as its music integrated marketing IP, gathers 250+ top musicians from the Inspur judging committee to escort the brand. Through music production, judges' in-depth evaluation, integrated content announcement, conveying brand concepts, strengthening product labels, and creating exclusive brands premium music content. This time, there is a tripartite cooperation between a brand with attitude, a professional music production team, and Hacken Lee, the king of Cantonese songs. Through the familiar melody and familiar faces, it brings a new interpretation, hoping to let the audience feel the authentic Cantonese "flavor" and bring the audience an unexpected sensory feast. In the future, Tencent Music Wave Chart[Tide Maker]will continue to encourage the diversified growth of Chinese-language creations, cooperate with more brands in depth, jointly create more high-quality music, and pursue the wave of producing more high-quality music works.

