Union for the Homeland lowered Snopek’s ballot for his “missing” in the Senate

The Electoral Board of Union for the Fatherland decided this wednesday uncoupling from the presidential ticket of Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi to the list led in Jujuy by Carolina Moisés and Guillermo Snopekone of the two senators responsible for the ‘failure’ of the session called in the Upper House.

Hours after the senator pledged his attendance and then was absent, the national ruling party made the determination to “disassociate” them from Massa’s list.

Moisés was a pre-candidate for national senator and Snopek is looking for a seat in Deputies.

The Electoral Board explained that it made that decision because Moisés presented a “unintelligible” challenge against his internal competitors Leila Chaher and Alejandro Snopek.

“After having taken cognizance of the decision of the Electoral Court of the province of Jujuy, where Judge Stephen Hansen, maliciously, meddles and tries to decide with which presidential formula we should compete in the PASO; we decided to appeal to the National Electoral Chamber,” began the statement from Union for the Fatherland.

Likewise, the document released by the ruling party considered that “the ruling is invalid and reveals a decisive and targeted persecution of the list headed by Leila Chaher and Alejandro Snopek.”

“The judge in charge Esteban Hansen, ignoring the authorizations granted to our list by the national representatives of the Union for the Fatherland Front, arbitrarily altered his role to become “elector” and “decision maker” of party political willsand intends to cut off the possibility of participating in the elections by joining the Massa-Rossi ticket,” he continued.

Union for the Homeland also pointed out: “The magistrate attributes powers that do not correspond to himand issues a ruling that constitutes a legal aberration, trying to suppress the will of the internal organs of the front that we integrate, that of their proxies, and even disregarding the opinion and decision of the pre-candidates for President and Vice President of the Nation” .

“We are facing a new onslaught from the political system of the province of Jujuy, which betrays the collusion and power pacts with the judicial district of Jujuy. This ruling responds to a challenge that we still do not understand the motive, presented by another list of the Front, headed by Carolina Moisés”, stressed the ruling party.

And it determined: “Given the seriousness of the events, we have learned that the representatives of the national order of our Front took action on the matter and, therefore, have resolved uncouple said list from the national ballot headed by Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi“.

Session without quorum in the Senate. Telam: Pictures

The senators who left the official bloc without a quorum

Edgar Kueider and William Snopek.

The senators of the Federal Unity bloc Edgardo Kueider y Guillermo Snopek were key in the outcome of the frustrated session in the Upper House, since with their absences they gave the coup de grace to the quorum that the ruling party needed to approve a package of 75 judicial documents and a series of bills.

Hours before the start of the session, the former Frente de Todos hoped to have just the number of 37 legislators to enable a quorum, but the negotiations in search of allies did not come to fruition.

“Two senators caught cold: Snopek and Kueider”joked the head of the pro-government interblock, José Mayans from Formosa, before the start of the session, to which only 34 senators contributed with their assistance, three fewer than necessary for a quorum.

In addition to its own 31, the ruling party added María Eugenia Catalfamo from San Luis, from Unidad Federal and two other regular allies such as Magdalena Solari Quintana (Misiones Concord Front) and Clara Vega from La Rioja (Hay Futuro Argentina), but Alberto Weretilneck from Rio Negro failed him (Together we are Rio Negro).

The reason why Kueider from Entre Ríos would have decided not to collaborate with UxP had to do with the fact that the ruling party did not rule on a project of its own to reduce the cost of electricity rates in the “warm zones” of the northern provinces between the months of December and March.

Snopek’s loss was due to the fact that the man from Jujuy would have demanded (without a positive response) that in exchange for their support, the PJ was intervened in Jujuy and that, in addition, the list of pre-candidates for national deputies that La Cámpora presented in his province should be lowered so as not to have competition in the PASO.

This senator, who is a candidate for national deputy from Unión por la Patria, chaired the strategic Constitutional Affairs commission last year, while Kueider was in charge of the Systems, Media and Freedom of Expression commission.

The rupture of both with the interblock of the Frente de Todos last February together with Catalfamo and Carlos Espínola left the ruling party with 31 senators, far from the 37 needed for a quorum which used to be guaranteed with his allies Vega, Weretilneck and Solari Quintana.

