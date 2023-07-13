Multifocal lenses – the equal vision contact lens for the eye

The varifocal glasses mean a great relief for many. Probably everyone has seen someone laboriously changing their glasses in front of a store shelf just to be able to read the product label. This can be avoided with varifocal glasses or varifocal contact lenses and both types of visual aids quickly become a habit.

The varifocal contact lens corrects presbyopia, nearsightedness or farsightedness and slight astigmatism.

These lenses have different zones for near and far. The eye automatically searches for the right picture. Multifocal lenses enable a clear view of both the immediate surroundings and the distance. Most of the time, this can be done steplessly. Wearers of varifocals know that if they want to change their line of vision, they have to move their head accordingly. If you use a multifocal lens in Frankfurt, you only move your eyes and your field of vision is not restricted.

Who are multifocal lenses suitable for?

They are suitable for anyone who is looking for an undisturbed view of near and far with an existing ametropia.

How multifocal or progressive lenses work

The multifocal lens has different areas for near vision and distance vision. This means that two images are projected onto the retina at the same time. The brain chooses the right image.

Elaborate customization

Basically, the values ​​that were determined for glasses cannot be transferred to contact lenses, since the distance between glasses and the eye is different than that between the eyes and contact lenses. The values ​​for contact lenses must always be determined separately according to their purpose.

Our specialists at the Carl Müller optician in Frankfurt check your eyesight, measure your cornea and examine your eyes and tear film with a microscope. If the specialist assesses the eyes as fundamentally suitable for wearing multifocal lenses, he asks about wearing preferences and lifestyle habits. Based on this, our colleague will decide on specific contact lenses.

As a result, the new contact lens wearer receives instruction in the necessary rules of hygiene and care. Insertion and removal exercises help to find the necessary security when using the new visual aids.

Daily lenses, fortnightly lenses, monthly lenses or annual lenses?

Daily lenses have the unbeatable advantage that they are thrown away at the end of the day and therefore no cleaning and care is required. At the same time, the risk of bacteria settling on the surface is minimized.

However, maintenance quickly becomes routine, so for those who wear their contact lenses regularly, longer-wear lenses can prove beneficial. We at the optician Carl Müller in Frankfurt am Main will be happy to advise you in detail.

