The comparison of mail-order pharmacies reveals technical shortcomings, only an online pharmacy is good. We tell you what you need to consider and how you can save.

Comfortable. If you don’t need medicine right away, you can order it from an online pharmacy and have it delivered.

A comparison of eleven online pharmacies Which mail-order pharmacy is the best? For the large comparison of online pharmacies, Stiftung Warentest examined eleven high-revenue companies – including well-known names such as Docmorris and Shop-Apotheke. We gave them seven tasks on professional quality. And rated the service, the mobile websites, the terms and conditions and how well the providers protected personal data.

Comparison of online pharmacies

Test results for 11 mail order pharmacies 04/2022

Technically satisfactory at best Conclusion of the test: Many senders were disappointed with the technical quality. Among other things, they did not sufficiently point out interactions between ordered drugs. In addition, they questioned too little whether the desired over-the-counter medicines are actually suitable for the patients. Three senders are at least technically satisfactory and therefore most likely to be recommended – including our test winner. Online pharmacies in comparison – that’s what our test offers Test­ergeb­nisse. In the table you will find ratings for eleven mail-order pharmacies, including Docmorris, Shop-Apotheke and Aponeo. A mail-order pharmacy in the test performed well. The rest are partly satisfactory, partly sufficient – and two are even deficient. Preis­vergleich. The health experts at Stiftung Warentest say how you could save money when buying medicines. Using the example of four over-the-counter products, a table shows how large the price differences between individual providers from our pharmacy test can be. Magazine article as PDF. If you activate the topic, you will also receive the magazine article from test 4/2022. See also Cost pressure as with generics: "Do politicians now also want to weaken the supply of biosimilars?"

Often cheap with over-the-counter medicines Many choose an online pharmacy to save. Is it really worth it? We determined the prices for a collective order consisting of four over-the-counter remedies from each tested mail order company on specific dates. We also checked who offered the cheapest preparations for two desired active ingredients. Overall, the cheapest was a mail-order pharmacy, which we otherwise cannot recommend: In the advisory test, it performed poorly. By the way: On-site pharmacies can also grant a percentage on over-the-counter medicines – asking about the cheapest preparation for the desired active ingredient can be worthwhile. Tipp: Current prices for more than 9,000 over-the-counter and prescription-only medicines can be found in our Drugs in Test database – in addition to ratings, it also shows information on the effect as well as side effects and interactions. Our medicine cabinet special gives you an overview of the remedies you should always have on hand.





Recognize reputable mail-order pharmacies Approved mail-order pharmacies have a seal on the website: a white cross on a green background. Clicking on it takes you to an official mail order register. Other traders who sell prescription drugs over the Internet without a prescription, for example, are acting illegally and could sell counterfeit medicines.