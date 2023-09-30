UNIQLO and White Mountaineering Collaborate on Sustainable Outdoor Apparel Collection

UNIQLO Collaborates with White Mountaineering to Launch New Joint Series

UNIQLO, a popular Japanese clothing brand, has partnered with outdoor performance brand White Mountaineering to release an exciting new joint series. This collaboration builds on their previous successful ventures, with the two brands working together as early as 2021.

The highlight of this joint series is the introduction of down jackets and fleece Parka coats made from recycled materials. The down jacket, priced at ¥7,990 yen, is crafted with recycled down and features sleeves and back padding. The filling material not only offers excellent warmth but also allows for easy movement. The outer layer of the garment is adorned with wave quilting, providing both waterproofing and moisture resistance.

For those in need of a cozy and stylish coat option, the fleece Parka is available at ¥4,990 yen. Made from 100% recycled polyester fiber, it combines python fleece and smooth fleece to create a warm design suitable for autumn and winter. The Parka coat includes practical features such as pockets for storage on the left chest and waist, as well as an adjustable drawstring at the hem. The variety of sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL, ensures that both men and women can find a perfect fit.

Fashion enthusiasts can get their hands on the latest UNIQLO x White Mountaineering joint series starting on October 13. The collection will be available in Japanese UNIQLO stores and on the brand’s official website. Anyone interested in these innovative and sustainable designs should mark their calendars and keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between UNIQLO and White Mountaineering.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

