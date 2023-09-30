Home » UNIQLO and White Mountaineering Collaborate on Sustainable Outdoor Apparel Collection
Entertainment

UNIQLO and White Mountaineering Collaborate on Sustainable Outdoor Apparel Collection

by admin
UNIQLO and White Mountaineering Collaborate on Sustainable Outdoor Apparel Collection

UNIQLO Collaborates with White Mountaineering to Launch New Joint Series

UNIQLO, a popular Japanese clothing brand, has partnered with outdoor performance brand White Mountaineering to release an exciting new joint series. This collaboration builds on their previous successful ventures, with the two brands working together as early as 2021.

The highlight of this joint series is the introduction of down jackets and fleece Parka coats made from recycled materials. The down jacket, priced at ¥7,990 yen, is crafted with recycled down and features sleeves and back padding. The filling material not only offers excellent warmth but also allows for easy movement. The outer layer of the garment is adorned with wave quilting, providing both waterproofing and moisture resistance.

For those in need of a cozy and stylish coat option, the fleece Parka is available at ¥4,990 yen. Made from 100% recycled polyester fiber, it combines python fleece and smooth fleece to create a warm design suitable for autumn and winter. The Parka coat includes practical features such as pockets for storage on the left chest and waist, as well as an adjustable drawstring at the hem. The variety of sizes, ranging from XS to 4XL, ensures that both men and women can find a perfect fit.

Fashion enthusiasts can get their hands on the latest UNIQLO x White Mountaineering joint series starting on October 13. The collection will be available in Japanese UNIQLO stores and on the brand’s official website. Anyone interested in these innovative and sustainable designs should mark their calendars and keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release.

See also  The bicycle with which he travels through Neuquén was stolen and he offers his job to recover it

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between UNIQLO and White Mountaineering.

You may also like

2 “Okinawa Soba” restaurants you must try when...

New Balance and CAYL Team Up to Launch...

My Soft Girl Era | the dresser

Cuban Musician Tirso Duarte Stabbed to Death in...

Carhartt WIP and New Balance Announce Collaboration for...

Lula recovers in hospital after hip replacement surgery

Actress Alba Nydia Díaz bids farewell to Wapa...

Discovering Happiness: The Inspirational Journey of ‘Happiness Grass’

NASA discovered a ‘Mexican hat’ on Mars

Police Officer Set to Make History as First...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy