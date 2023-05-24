UNITED ARROWS’s first pop-up store in China debuts at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66

[May 2023, Shanghai]The UNITED ARROWS themed pop-up store of the collection store of Japanese boutique brands will be grandly opened at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 and will last until July 11. This is also the first UNITED ARROWS pop-up store in China, and a special trip It brought new items from its 6 brands’ 2023 spring and summer series, including UNITED ARROWS, UNITED ARROWS&SONS, BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS, H BEAUTY&YOUTH, monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH and 6(ROKU), as well as GRAMiCCi x BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS and UNITED ARROWS & SONS by DAISUKE OBANA (Obana Daisuke) limited edition exclusive co-branded models, showing the diverse styles of urban fashion.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony of UNITED ARROWS pop-up store in Shanghai

(Left to right: Ms. Guo Xiaoyu, Director of Retail Leasing of Shanghai Grand Gateway 66, Ms. Gu Xichun, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Grand Gateway 66, Ms. Sun Jiayi, an artist, Mr. Morimoto Hiroshi, Executive Director of UNITED ARROWS China, Mr. Chen Yuanlong, CEO of BranDNA, Mr. Yang Shaojie, Executive President of BranDNA)

UNITED ARROWS Shanghai pop-up store

The original brand UNITED ARROWS proposes a lifestyle based on formal wear and formal styles for adults, with a refined sensibility; the number “6” of 6 (ROKU) comes from the six elements envisioned by the brand: sports, military, ethnic , nautical, work and school are classic themes rooted in vintage clothing styles.

UNITED ARROWS

6（YEARS）

Based on the concept of “urban men and women”, H BEAUTY&YOUTH offers a line of high-end sports and casual clothing and accessories aimed at fashion-forward adults with a Tokyo attitude; monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH offers a unique blend of Japanese styles that pursue the freedom and The creativity of haute couture. UNITED ARROWS believes that fashion clothing of any style and price can be displayed harmoniously in the same space. This has achieved the concept of “richness” and “high quality” that the brand has always adhered to. At the same time, it also coincides with the popular concept of “effortless fashion”.

H BEAUTY&YOUTH

monkey time BEAUTY&YOUTH

What is even more worth looking forward to is the exclusive limited edition of GRAMiCCi x BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS and UNITED ARROWS & SONS by DAISUKE OBANA (Daisuke Obana) at the UNITED ARROWS pop-up store at the same time.

The popular “Little Savage” Gramicci has been established for 40 years. The California rock climbing brand has a high popularity in Japan. In the past two years, this fiery momentum has also swept the Chinese fashion industry, and BEAUTY&YOUTH, which pursues youth, freedom and vitality. Together for comfortable fashion and casual styles.

GRAMiCCi x BEAUTY&YOUTH UNITED ARROWS

UNITED ARROWS&SONS, the spiritual core of the brand is inheritance. Although it was born on the street, it is very particular about fabrics and tailoring. Daisuke Obana, as the designer of the Japanese Hi-Casual fashion brand N.HOOLYWOOD, has always attracted attention for her neat tailoring and layout. This time, she specially designed a textured street style for UNITED ARROWS & SONS.

UNITED ARROWS & SONS by DAISUKE OBANA

This UNITED ARROWS Shanghai pop-up store specially invited Chinese artist Sun Jiayi to create exclusive paintings with the theme of UNITED ARROWS’s iconic color (UA Tan), connecting the characteristics of the 6 brands, and launching thank you cards and exquisite gifts with the concept of puzzles .

UNITED ARROWS sincerely invites people from all walks of life to come to the UNITED ARROWS pop-up store at Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai during the opening period (May 12-July 11) to experience UNITED ARROWS’ meticulous shopping services. More themed events and limited series will be launched one after another. Register for the newly launched UNITD ARROWS official WeChat member, and you can immediately enjoy member exclusive benefits. At the same time, you can explore the official flagship store of UNITED ARROWS Tmall to learn more about the new spring and summer 2023 products.

UNITED ARROWS Shanghai pop-up store

【shop address】

Room 181, 1st Floor, North Tower, Shanghai Grand Gateway 66, No. 1 Hongqiao Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

【Event Date】

May 12-July 11, 2023

【Business hours】

10:00-22:00