Univision’s Turkish Soap Opera ‘Mujer’ Leaves Viewers Wondering About Season 2 Premiere

Univision’s Turkish soap opera “Mujer” concluded its first season on Monday, August 28, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the following chapters. The popular melodrama, starring Özge Özpirinçci and Caner Cindoruk, gained a significant following in the United States. However, despite expectations for Univision to continue airing the show, the network made a surprising programming change.

Starting on Tuesday, August 29, “Mujer” was replaced with the telenovela “Minas de pasión”, featuring Livia Brito in the lead role. This sudden shift in schedule and the omission of the second season has left many viewers wondering what will happen to the remaining episodes of “Mujer”. In response to these questions, Univision has clarified their plans.

Despite not immediately continuing with the second season, Univision still holds the rights to broadcast all three seasons of “Mujer”. However, the exact premiere date for the next season remains uncertain. According to a Univision representative, the network has not yet determined when season 2 will return. While fans may have to wait for more concrete information, they can rest assured that Univision intends to air all seasons of the popular Turkish drama.

The storyline of “Mujer” revolves around Bahar, played by Özge Özpirinçci, a young mother struggling in a poverty-stricken neighborhood after the death of her husband, Sarp, portrayed by Caner Cindoruk. Bahar must raise her two children, 8-year-old Nisan (Kübra Süzgün) and 3-year-old Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), with the help of her neighbor and co-worker. The first season of “Mujer” captivated Latino audiences in the United States.

For those curious about the technical details of the show, “Mujer” is also known as “Kadin” and “Fuerza de mujer” in certain countries. The drama falls under the genre of drama and was created by Yuji Sakamoto. The series is directed by Merve Girgin Aytekin (seasons 1 and 2) and Nadim Güç (season 3). The cast includes Özge Özpirinçci, Caner Cindoruk, Bennu Yıldırımlar, and Seray Kaya. “Mujer” originated in Turkey and consists of three seasons, totaling 81 episodes in Turkey and 247 episodes in the international version. The show premiered on October 24, 2017, and is produced by Med Yapim and MF Yapim. It was originally broadcasted on Fox Turkey.

Additionally, one of the most memorable scenes from “Mujer” features Feyyaz Duman as Arif, a love interest for Bahar. This particular scene, in which Arif reveals his well-defined physique, has become a fan favorite despite its departure from the show’s typical dramatic tone.

As the wait continues for the premiere of the second season of “Mujer”, viewers can remain hopeful that Univision will deliver the remaining chapters of this captivating Turkish drama to their screens.

