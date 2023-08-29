Security Team of Fuerza Regida Allegedly Attacked in Dangerous Mexican Highway

The security team of the popular group Fuerza Regida was reportedly targeted in a shooting attack while driving on a dangerous highway in Veracruz, Mexico. The alleged incident occurred in an area known as Cumbres de Maltrata, which is notorious for rollovers, robberies, and daily crimes. According to Guillermo Carreón of Imagen del Golfo, the members of the Fuerza Regida security team were attacked with bullets as they descended from the highway. The journalist shared images of a white Suburban van alleged to be the vehicle the bodyguards were traveling in. Tragically, one crew member sustained multiple gunshot wounds and lost their life at a regional hospital. The deceased person was identified as Jorge Morales, who was part of the group’s security escorts. The attack is believed to have been an attempted robbery, with heavily armed criminals targeting the group. The bodyguards are reported to be retired members of the Mexican Army. The vehicle involved in the attack had multiple gunshot wounds and shattered glass from the impacts. It is unclear how many people were in the van, but it is believed to be several members of the security team. The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident. The vehicle was reportedly traveling from Mexico City to Cancun for a music presentation, although no official confirmation has been made by the group. Fuerza Regida has yet to comment on or confirm the alleged attack on their security team. This incident adds to the unfortunate list of accidents and incidents involving regional Mexican genre artists while on the road in Mexico.

