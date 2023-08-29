Randal Kolo Muani Urges Eintracht Frankfurt to Consider PSG Offer for Transfer

French international forward, Randal Kolo Muani, has openly expressed his desire to leave Eintracht Frankfurt and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In an interview with Sky Germany on Tuesday, Muani revealed that PSG had made a “record offer” for his services.

Muani, who joined Frankfurt from Nantes in 2022, sees the opportunity to move to PSG as a unique one for his career. He has already informed his managers about his desire to join the French giants and hopes that Frankfurt will accept PSG’s offer to facilitate the transfer.

However, Eintracht’s sporting director, Markus Krösche, had previously dismissed the idea of letting Muani leave the club. Krösche stated that the 24-year-old forward is under contract until 2027, indicating that Frankfurt is not willing to negotiate his departure.

Muani had an impressive debut season with Eintracht, scoring 23 goals in all competitions and being the player with the most assists in the Bundesliga last season.

It remains to be seen whether Frankfurt will reconsider their stance and allow Muani to pursue his desired move to PSG. The French forward’s future at the German club hangs in the balance, and fans will be eagerly waiting for updates on the potential transfer.

