Unprecedented Outbreak: Marine Animals Overwhelm Volunteers in California

Denise Christ, a member of the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) in Ventura County, has been dealing with injured animals on the California coast for years, but the recent influx of intoxicated sea lions and dolphins has left her shocked and heartbroken. The number of marine animals washing up on the shores has reached unprecedented levels, putting a strain on the CIMWI team.

Last year, the institute faced a severe outbreak, but this year’s crisis has been even worse, according to Dr. Sam Dover, the executive director and co-founder of CIMWI. The exact cause of the outbreak is still unknown, but theories suggest that the increase in agricultural waste, brought on by heavy rains in California, may be a contributing factor.

When sea lions consume the toxin, known as domoic acid, they experience neurological effects that cause disorientation and confusion. As a result, they end up on the shores, attracting the attention of beachgoers. This year, volunteers have been receiving rescue calls as early as May, much earlier than previous years.

The outbreak has not only affected sea lions but also dolphins, with over 110 dolphin deaths reported in recent weeks. One-year-old sea lions and pregnant females have been particularly affected, but the institute has been successful in removing domoic acid from the bodies of the younger animals through fluids, food, and medication.

The situation has presented a significant emotional and logistical challenge for the volunteers. The sheer volume of animals in need of help, combined with limited resources and space, has put a strain on their efforts. Feeding, testing, and moving the animals require substantial resources, and the CIMWI relies on government aid, donations, and volunteer labor to continue their work.

Despite the challenges, the volunteers remain dedicated to their mission of helping these animals. “Essentially, each day is a battle for animals and for our finances,” says Dr. Dover.

The outbreak serves as a reminder of the changing environment and the impact it has on marine life. As Denise Christ puts it, “I think this is the new reality.”

